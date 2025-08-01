Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million Donor-Funded WH Ballroom

Democrat Chuck Schumer danced around the truth on Thursday. He's pretty nimble for a guy in his 70s. He purposely conflated the donor-backed construction of a $200 million ballroom at the White House with wasteful government spending.

Here’s Schumer and then White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt setting the record straight. (WATCH)

Schumer: Implies the $200M White House ballroom is government waste.



Leavitt: It’s funded entirely by Trump and private donors.



Try again, Chuck 🤡 pic.twitter.com/1vMBmVHdh4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2025

All @TheDemocrats do is lie in every way possible. — Dewey Oxberger's Aggression (@GetOffMyLawn45) July 31, 2025

It’s all they have at this point.

Commenters were wondering how Schumer did not know the ballroom construction was being covered by generous donations.

How did he not know that? I did. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) July 31, 2025

He does. He chose his words carefully. Note how he didn’t come out and say it was government funded.



He implied it.



Typical way they lie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2025

It's The oldest trick in the book: "what if I told you it was funded by taxpayers." Of course it isn't but the "what if" implies it's true. — MrsRoboto (@MrsRoboto2) July 31, 2025

He never chooses his own words, they’re written for him! 🙄 — TootieandBeau (@TootieandBeau) August 1, 2025

Correct. Schumer has aides and interns who write his lies for him whenever he’s going to be in front of cameras.

Posters note Democrats are straining to find anything real to moan about.

That dude is trying to find something to complain about. It's getting hard with all of the good stuff happening....but he ain't a quitter! — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) July 31, 2025

Same guy who said the GDP number is a mirage.



It’s whatt he does. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 31, 2025

Yup he’s trying to create distractions from the avalanche of exposed corruption that’s about bury the democrats — 🇺🇸Old School Yankee🇺🇸 (@BIGPETENes1776) August 1, 2025

Pinocchio Chuckie knows he’s intentionally lying.



He knows who paid for the Ballroom.



He’s just assuming YOU’RE too stupid to know.



New York…you can do SO much better. — Joy Flick (@JoyFlick1) July 31, 2025

That’s the mistake Democrats always make. They assume we’re as gullible and stupid as their voters. We’re not sorry to disappoint them.

