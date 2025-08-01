Musket-See TV: Media Matters’ David Brock's On-Air Hair Inspires ‘Revolutionary’ Responses...
Dem Chuck Schumer Dances Around the Truth as He Misleads About $200 Million Donor-Funded WH Ballroom

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Chuck Schumer danced around the truth on Thursday. He's pretty nimble for a guy in his 70s. He purposely conflated the donor-backed construction of a $200 million ballroom at the White House with wasteful government spending.

Advertisement

Here’s Schumer and then White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt setting the record straight. (WATCH)

It’s all they have at this point.

Commenters were wondering how Schumer did not know the ballroom construction was being covered by generous donations.

Correct. Schumer has aides and interns who write his lies for him whenever he’s going to be in front of cameras.

Posters note Democrats are straining to find anything real to moan about.

That's the mistake Democrats always make. They assume we're as gullible and stupid as their voters. We're not sorry to disappoint them.

