Megan Basham was good enough to share the latest four columns from David French at his new home, the New York Times. And they are about as David French as you’d expect:

Remember when all the evangelicals in institutional leadership cheered over David French going to NYT because it was going to be so exciting having someone representing conservative Christian views and offering something new and different? These are French’s last four columns. pic.twitter.com/TXyrjjAWqi — Megan Basham (@megbasham) February 28, 2023

You can see WHY the New York Times picked David, and that’s NOT a good thing. Look at him stomping all over Fox News while babbling about ‘respect’. PUH-LEASE. As per usual, anytime we see David on our timeline, things did not go well for him.

He is conservative in the eyes of radical progressives. But we all know radical progressives don’t have the best eyes. — Matthew Walton (@MWaltonia) February 28, 2023

He is what progressives WANT conservatives to be. Self-hating, apologetic, knee-bending wuss cakes who are easily pushed around and made to feel guilty for their ideas and beliefs. And we’re not even sorry for saying so.

I don’t think so to the progressive leadership. They understand what use he is. They define his soft leftism as conservative so that they can then define real conservatism as extreme and they’re justified in hating it and barring it from society. He serves their purpose. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) February 28, 2023

What she said as well.

NYT hired a guy indistinguishable from anyone else on their staff, but they can claim he’s a “conservative” — Keith Maniac, Online Safety Expert (@from_maniac) February 28, 2023

LOL that guy is really something else. — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) February 28, 2023

He has always been terrible. — Terry Schilling 🇺🇸 (@Schilling1776) February 28, 2023

I’m confused. Those look like the last four years of his TDS. — Shawn Graham (@ShawnGrahamCCOT) February 28, 2023

Because that’s what they are – that’s why they wanted him.

Jennifer Rubin 2.0 — Michael Hollister (@mikejhollister) February 28, 2023

He really is.

we call them french davidians — Buccal Fat Enjoyer (@ParaquatPayaso) February 28, 2023

And fin.

