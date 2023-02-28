Megan Basham was good enough to share the latest four columns from David French at his new home, the New York Times. And they are about as David French as you’d expect:

You can see WHY the New York Times picked David, and that’s NOT a good thing. Look at him stomping all over Fox News while babbling about ‘respect’. PUH-LEASE. As per usual, anytime we see David on our timeline, things did not go well for him.

He is what progressives WANT conservatives to be. Self-hating, apologetic, knee-bending wuss cakes who are easily pushed around and made to feel guilty for their ideas and beliefs. And we’re not even sorry for saying so.

Trending

What she said as well.

Because that’s what they are – that’s why they wanted him.

He really is.

And fin.

***

Related:

David Hogg going straight-up #BlueAnon over Smith & Wesson pic does NOT go well for him

Look on Biden’s face when Kamala Harris just starts CACKLING says SO much and LOL (watch)

Pete Buttigieg squirms claiming he’s GLAD his use of govt. jets for travel is being audited and LOL

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ColumnsDavid Frenchnew york times