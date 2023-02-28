Secretary of Vacation, Pete Buttigieg, says he is glad a transportation watchdog is going to audit his use of private, government jets.

Sure he is.

Oh, and sorry, our bad … Secretary of Transportation.

Bottom line: He’s sweatin’.

Glad this will be reviewed independently so misleading narratives can be put to rest. Bottom line: I mostly fly on commercial flights, in economy class. And when I do use our agency’s aircraft, it’s usually a situation where doing so saves taxpayer money. https://t.co/wUtBtjx9CT — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) February 27, 2023

Because you know, nobody worries more about saving taxpayer money than Democrats.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

From WaPo:

An internal Transportation Department watchdog said Monday that it will audit Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s use of Federal Aviation Administration jets for official trips, as well as travel by his predecessor, Elaine Chao. The Transportation Department said Buttigieg made 18 flights on FAA planes over seven trips. In all but one trip, it was less expensive to use FAA aircraft than to fly commercially, Buttigieg’s office said. The cost of the flights for Buttigieg and accompanying staff members was $41,905.20, according to the department.

If that’s saving us money we’d hate to see what it looks like when he doesn’t care about saving us money.

And c’mon, nobody believes he’s ‘glad’ to be audited.

The thing is, you're also a lying weasel https://t.co/LTjj2s7gH0 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 28, 2023

That too.

The best way to save taxpayer money is to do our transportation system a favor and finally shut down the @USDOT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 28, 2023

Private Jet Pete is just another unqualified diversity hire. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) February 28, 2023

Time to resign in disgrace, Private Jet Pete. — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) February 27, 2023

I can’t tell you how many times I have flown private because it was cheaper than flying economy class on a commercial flight… — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) February 27, 2023

You are the first controversial Secretary of Transportation in US history. You must admit this is ridiculous. — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) February 27, 2023

Me flying tax payer funded aircraft’s saves the tax payers money. THAT makes sense. — Ursich (@UrsichJr) February 27, 2023

Totally. Right?

He’s doing us a favor by using those private jets you guys!

Riding a bike is much better for the Climate, Pete. Forrest ran across the country. — Aleks Taldykin (@Captaleks) February 28, 2023

Hey, it’s a fair point.

