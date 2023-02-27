Eric Cartman is trans now. No, really.

And we thought South Park’s take on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was funny.

This.

Is.

So.

Great.

So we should probably keep an eye out for the meltdowns and threats from the trans movement … think they’ll threaten to sue? Heh.

Watch:

‘Don’t give me more issues than I already have, Wendy!’ pic.twitter.com/djtnMljtaM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 27, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

‘Wow, it’s so nice in here’.

OMG, A Royal Flush 😅😆😄🤣 — Ultra MAGA Kini (@KiniAlohaGuy) February 27, 2023

*snort*

We all need a good laugh these days.

I checked the bylaws and Erica is right. 😂 — Robert Sacco (@RobertSacco18) February 27, 2023

Yup, them’s the rules.

That little pink bow is all he … sorry … she needs to be a girl.

Totes.

Respect ma privacy — David (@davidebrady) February 27, 2023

Monty Python Life of Brian in 1979https://t.co/GN14hmiYIq — John Bush (@abazoo_) February 27, 2023

It seems to always go back to Python though, ya’ know?

And ironically, THAT’S the truth.

***

Related:

Dan Bongino pulls zero punches DROPPING Mehdi Hasan for snidely DEFENDING media ignoring COVID lab-leak

David Hogg tells Americans they have no right to own a gun and yeah, that goes really really REALLY bad

Comfortably Smug WALLOPS media who smeared the Right for KNOWING COVID was a lab-leak in BRUTAL thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.