Jamie Raskin's Attempt to Blame 'Right Wing' Court for Dems' Va. Redistricting Fail Goes Down in Flames

The last time we checked in with Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin he was flashing his legal genius on MS NOW by claiming that the U.S. Supreme Court is "gerrymandered." Naturally he didn't get any pushback from the host, Lawrence O'Donnell.

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Raskin's back to doing his thing (lying) following the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling that the redistricting referendum violates the state's Constitution:

Last month, the people of Virginia took to the ballot box to fight back against the extreme partisan gerrymanders orchestrated by Donald Trump and MAGA all over America.



Today, in an outrageous outburst of right-wing judicial activism following the Roberts Court’s Callais… — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) May 8, 2026

Gee, it seems like Raskin left out a few things, while of course saying the decision was "right-wing judicial activism."

The giveaway is that none of this slam poetry even attempts to address the merits of the case. https://t.co/g3JQ1DbVn1 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) May 9, 2026

Because if Raskin honestly explained what happened and why he'd be torpedoing his own BS narrative.

That includes his claim that this was a decision based on "right-wing judicial activism":

The justice who penned the decision was appointed by @MarkWarner … right-wing? Really? https://t.co/mVNZWDCMQm — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 9, 2026

Ah yes, that notorious "right-wing" Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, who as governor appointed that judge to the Court of Appeals.

The Democrats make it clear on a fairly regular basis that any judge who doesn't side with them is a "right-winger," no matter their political ideology or who appointed them.

We live in a Constitutional Republic, Dummy, not a democracy. Take the L and move on😂😂 — D David Steele🇺🇸 (@DDavidSteele1) May 9, 2026

Anyone who doesn’t know that the US is intentionally and by design NOT a democracy is not qualified to hold public office. https://t.co/vC2bg9IzpA — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) May 9, 2026

As usual, these Dems have to pretend to be oblivious as to how things really work or they'd be destroying their own talking points, so we end up with a constant parade of lies and misrepresentations.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Rep. Raskin).

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