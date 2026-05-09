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Jamie Raskin's Attempt to Blame 'Right Wing' Court for Dems' Va. Redistricting Fail Goes Down in Flames

Doug P. | 2:33 PM on May 09, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The last time we checked in with Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin he was flashing his legal genius on MS NOW by claiming that the U.S. Supreme Court is "gerrymandered." Naturally he didn't get any pushback from the host, Lawrence O'Donnell. 

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Raskin's back to doing his thing (lying) following the Virginia Supreme Court's ruling that the redistricting referendum violates the state's Constitution: 

Gee, it seems like Raskin left out a few things, while of course saying the decision was "right-wing judicial activism."

Because if Raskin honestly explained what happened and why he'd be torpedoing his own BS narrative.

That includes his claim that this was a decision based on "right-wing judicial activism":

Ah yes, that notorious "right-wing" Democrat Sen. Mark Warner, who as governor appointed that judge to the Court of Appeals. 

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The Democrats make it clear on a fairly regular basis that any judge who doesn't side with them is a "right-winger," no matter their political ideology or who appointed them. 

As usual, these Dems have to pretend to be oblivious as to how things really work or they'd be destroying their own talking points, so we end up with a constant parade of lies and misrepresentations. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lies (looking at you, Rep. Raskin).

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