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Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Claimed SCOTUS Is Gerrymandered and MS NOW Was Totally Fine With That

Doug P. | 10:18 AM on May 01, 2026
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This week the Supreme Court issued a ruling that didn't go the Democrats' way, and you know what that means: The whole institution is now illegitimate and can only be legitimized if the Left expands the court to make it a Democrat majority for a long time to come. 

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The issue of the week has been the Supreme Court, and ever since the 6-3 ruling that ended racially based gerrymandering, Democrats like Jamie Raskin have been doing their usual lying. Here's what Raskin said on MS NOW:  

No pushback at all, just a nod from O'Donnell. It also makes NO sense whatsoever. 

Of course not.

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Dems know what the MS NOW audience wants to hear no matter how ridiculous it sounds. 

That's the goal of the Democrats. Vote accordingly in November. 

*****

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