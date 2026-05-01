Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Claimed SCOTUS Is Gerrymandered and MS NOW Was Totally Fine With That

This week the Supreme Court issued a ruling that didn't go the Democrats' way, and you know what that means: The whole institution is now illegitimate and can only be legitimized if the Left expands the court to make it a Democrat majority for a long time to come.
The issue of the week has been the Supreme Court, and ever since the 6-3 ruling that ended racially based gerrymandering, Democrats like Jamie Raskin have been doing their usual lying. Here's what Raskin said on MS NOW:
Jamie Raskin: "The Supreme Court has been gerrymandered" pic.twitter.com/OeoSf7K6hL— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 1, 2026
No pushback at all, just a nod from O'Donnell. It also makes NO sense whatsoever.
What does this even mean?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 1, 2026
Did MSNOW ask him to explain? https://t.co/YtQ8xB5qpC
Of course not.
lolwhat? https://t.co/KhtFDGEPB2— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 1, 2026
Just throw trigger words together. Don't worry if they make any sense.— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 1, 2026
When libs get mad, they do Mad Libs! https://t.co/GpeDZFlYc2
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Dems know what the MS NOW audience wants to hear no matter how ridiculous it sounds.
Democrats in Congress believe the Supreme Court is an illegitimate institution because it does not rule their way in every single case.— Pat Adams (@PatAdams96) May 1, 2026
Democrats won’t be happy until they destroy the independent judiciary and pack the Court with liberal activists. https://t.co/zL7wUMXc6l
That's the goal of the Democrats. Vote accordingly in November.
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