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People Are Connecting Some Dots About Gavin Newsom's $20 Million 'FREE DIAPERS' Program

Doug P. | 9:46 AM on May 09, 2026
Artist Angie

When it comes to questionable government programs and those involved with them, the six degrees of separation theory usually doesn't apply because sometimes there is one or two degrees of separation at most. 

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That seems to be the case with this new program that California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week:

California families welcoming newborns will soon receive hundreds of free diapers before leaving the hospital under a first-in-the-nation program announced Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

During the program's first year, it will be offered at about 65 to 75 hospitals that handle about a quarter of births in the state and largely serve low-income patients, Newsom's office said. The initiative will expand to more hospitals statewide, though the governor's office did not say how many. The state has partnered with nonprofit Baby2Baby to manufacture the diapers under the label "Golden State Start."

[...]

The state set aside $7.4 million in last year's budget to roll out the initiative, and this year's budget proposal includes an additional $12.5 million to implement the program for the upcoming fiscal year ending in June 2027.

Newsom said "FREE DIAPERS" and "this is what affordability looks like":

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We're smelling a little bit of number two when it comes to this program. We'll start here:

Did you get that?

That money will be funneled through a company called Baby2Baby, which will then provide their branded diapers to 400 participating in hospitals (California has over 500 hospitals in total.) 

Meaning that instead of lowering taxes and letting families keep their own money to buy essentials like diapers, California takes their money, pumps it through a “nonprofit” that has overhead and whose CEO made $240,000 in 2024, to provide a “free” service available only in certain locations, and that you could have bought yourself for much cheaper.

There's even more to the story:

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"I’m sure it’s a total coincidence that one of Baby2Baby’s Co-CEOs, Norah Weinstein, sits on the board of Gavin Newsom’s wife’s California Partners Project."

We're sure it's a total coincidence (cue massive eye roll). 

Grift aside, if anybody does the math they'll find that the cost per diaper would be cheaper if the California government just sent new parents gift cards for diapers at Costco.

Bingo on both counts. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians and shameless grifts using your tax dollars. 

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