Gosh, it wasn’t a hoax? Color us SHOCKED.

Remember when Twitter was suspending people for DARING to even contemplate if COVID came from a Chinese lab? And people who actually did dare to were called xenophobic? Racists?

Good times.

Guess WE were right, all along.

The Energy Department now says Covid pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese lab leak, according to a classified intelligence report. With ⁦@wstrobel⁩ https://t.co/GYhIXljVTr — Michael R. Gordon (@mgordonwsj) February 26, 2023

SHOCKED. WE FEEL SHOCKED.

HA HA HA HA HA

Comfortably Smug put together a fairly epic thread calling everyone OUT who shamed ANYONE who dared even imply COVID came from a Chinese lab.

Time to once again shame everyone who lied and tried to shut this discussion down! A thread:https://t.co/S1szBIOml7 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

SHAME SHAME SHAME!

WaPo: “Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked” “Sen. Cotton (R-Ark.) repeated a fringe theory suggesting ongoing spread of a coronavirus is connected to research in the disease-ravaged epicenter of Wuhan”https://t.co/2n9dq6MjJI pic.twitter.com/rI5LEKHcRD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

In a now-retracted fact-check, Politifact gave a Tucker Carlson guest a “Pants on Fire” for the “debunked conspiracy theory” that COVID came from a lab. https://t.co/4uoawOKTtl pic.twitter.com/pV1Tjm2yFW — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

Good ol’ Politifact.

Rarely getting anything right.

Media Matters: Influential podcast host Joe Rogan spread an unfounded claim that COVID-19 “comes out of a lab in Wuhan.” Still no correction on this piece, of course! https://t.co/2QkexPBiXR pic.twitter.com/IMP18bzAg5 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

Media DOESN’T Matter apparently.

Facebook banned any mentions of the lab leak, following “consultations with leading health organizations, including the World Health Organization.”https://t.co/Cppr8IuoE7 pic.twitter.com/ZDTQQYWRGe — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

Can’t wait for the #FauciFiles to finally drop.

NYT reporter: The lab leak theory has “racist roots” This was AFTER the WSJ reported that Wuhan researchers were hospitalized with COVID-like symptoms in fall 2019 https://t.co/nV6kz2DCa5 pic.twitter.com/glFzP8wDOz — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

Racist roots.

Holy cow.

After Trump and Pompeo floated the lab leak theory: CNN’s Don Lemon: “How far off are the president's claims compared to what your sources are telling you?” CNN senior reporter Alexander Marquardt: “Well, Don, they're pretty much the exact opposite.”https://t.co/zoTyCXNG6q — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

MSNBC Nicolle Wallace: “Donald Trump [is] turning his intelligence community to now investigate a conspiracy theory about COVID coming from a lab in Wuhan.” https://t.co/OiDhHCCkFR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

We’d only be surprised if Nicole Wallace didn’t get something wrong.

The editor-in-chief of Scientific American. pic.twitter.com/i9Cla8oYKq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

We remember her.

Amazingly, this tweet from Vox is still up. pic.twitter.com/LKePGKjoAw — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

Amazingly.

Always remember how the media and social media companies conspired to cover up the truth about how China killed MILLIONS of people around the globe. For no other reason than it was conservatives telling the truth. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 26, 2023

For no other reason that it got in the way of them vilifying a Republican president and the people who supported him.

***

Related:

Teacher’s thread claiming sex between adults and minors is not ‘intrinsically harmful’ HORRIFIES Twitter

Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks

Legacy blue-check ghoul lying about Jessa Duggar’s miscarriage to push MUH ABORTION goes SO wrong

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.