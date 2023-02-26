Gosh, it wasn’t a hoax? Color us SHOCKED.

Remember when Twitter was suspending people for DARING to even contemplate if COVID came from a Chinese lab? And people who actually did dare to were called xenophobic? Racists?

Good times.

Guess WE were right, all along.

SHOCKED. WE FEEL SHOCKED.

HA HA HA HA HA

Comfortably Smug put together a fairly epic thread calling everyone OUT who shamed ANYONE who dared even imply COVID came from a Chinese lab.

SHAME SHAME SHAME!

Good ol’ Politifact.

Rarely getting anything right.

Media DOESN’T Matter apparently.

Can’t wait for the #FauciFiles to finally drop.

Racist roots.

Holy cow.

We’d only be surprised if Nicole Wallace didn’t get something wrong.

We remember her.

Amazingly.

For no other reason that it got in the way of them vilifying a Republican president and the people who supported him.

