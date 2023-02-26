We have read some straight-up evil and awful threads on Twitter (yay, it’s part of what we do) but this one from a teacher? Ummm … yikes.

It crossed our timeline when AG Hamilton called her out:

Here’s the actual thread.

Consent-awareness and sex-positivity-oriented courses.

What now?

Hoo boy.

Because children CANNOT CONSENT.

Trending

No, this is not a reasonable question for anyone to ask.

Sex with minors is ALWAYS harmful and abusive, groomer.

One does not have to be a Christian to know adults should not have sex with minors.

WHAAA?

No. Harm comes from adults taking advantage of minors.

Understanding that adults have no business having sex with them does not make any minor a victim.

Gah.

Purity culture.

The crap these people make up to excuse this behavior and line of thinking … wow.

*sigh*

Just. No.

Something like that.

***

Related:

Elon Musk drops the MIC on media calling them straight-up RACIST for spinning Scott Adams’ remarks

Legacy blue-check ghoul lying about Jessa Duggar’s miscarriage to push MUH ABORTION goes SO wrong

Kamala Harris has her own Jeb Bush moment and it’s PAINFULLY (hilariously) spectacular (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: adultsgroomersminorsexteacher