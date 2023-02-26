Jessa Duggar had a miscarriage so the pro-abortion brigade is front and center using her situation to cackle about her loss while pushing for ABORTION.

To be clear, if you have to conflate a miscarriage with abortion to push your repugnant, cruel agenda then your agenda sucks.

Big time.

It’s one thing to see pro-aborts deliberately confusing women about ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, and other emergency situations with MUH ABORTION, but seeing the joy they take in the misery of another woman who suffered a miscarriage? No words.

Look at this dumpster fire of awful:

To be clear this is a member of one of the most famous vocally anti-abortion families……admitting she got an abortion…… https://t.co/ia3WrqMZj1 — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) February 26, 2023

Miscarriage.

Not an abortion.

A D&C is an abortion if the unborn child was still alive. The article states there was a miscarriage, but it's not particularly clear on the details. D&C is not an abortion if a miscarriage has occurred. Mayo explains the term is used outside of pregnancy: https://t.co/GGoHdfN1uq — Fr. Bill Dailey, CSC (@wrdcsc) February 26, 2023

Whispers *if the baby were definitively dead they would have said that* — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) February 26, 2023

FFS, what does she think the word ‘miscarriage’ means?

I guarantee you a Duggar is gonna be SUPER clear about that fact when it’s in your favor — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) February 26, 2023

"I really want a Duggar to have had an abortion." – A sick f**k — Corrine 💚🤍💜 (@thecoraesthetic) February 26, 2023

If the shoe fits, wear it.

To be fair though, Josie isn’t the only unhinged, death-hungry harpy salivating over Duggar’s misfortune.

To be clear, it should always be available for women in certain cases, such as this one. — Kristi Hines (@kristileilani) February 26, 2023

@people is there some reason why you didn’t call her procedure an abortion? Because she literally had an abortion – and since people of her ilk are trying to outlaw these exact procedures , it’s important to point out the hypocrisy — David Dettloff (@DavidDettloff) February 26, 2023

She literally didn’t.

It is also important that everyone recognizes that even if you give these people the benefit of the doubt and let them call it "a miscarriage with medical assistance to remove the fetus", that is still something that right wingers are working to make into a crime. — BBBGooder (@pcrbbbnyc) February 26, 2023

They really believe this crap. Or at least they want people to think they do.

Yes it was an abortion thank God she was able to get it done. — LOLO (@fmsmb05_malaury) February 26, 2023

For years, these same ghouls exploited rape and incest victims to push for abortion. We didn’t think they would sink any lower … we were wrong.

Luckily, the sane people finally showed up:

This is at best ignorance, at worst a cruel lie. She shared in a video that the baby had no heartbeat. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 26, 2023

You’re lying, and it hurts people. — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) February 26, 2023

She’s a pro-abort, let’s not pretend she actually cares if she hurts anyone.

See how you have to pretend? Because you can't accept that you support killing children? — Caesar Pounce (@caesar_pounce) February 26, 2023

Watching this woman describe the pain of losing her baby and taking away the lie that 'Haha! she got an abortion' is unbelievably cruel. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 26, 2023

And it says way more about Josie and the lawn flamingos cheering Duggar’s miscarriage.

Yup.

I think you need to look up some of the words you used. — Aaron Nye (@anogy) February 26, 2023

Something like that.

A miscarriage followed by a D&C isn't an abortion. — Tea Party Barbie❗ (@laurahollis61) February 26, 2023

Even Planned Parenthood doesn’t conflate the two … when you’re eviler than Planned Parenthood?

Yikes.

We knew abortion cheerleaders were cruel, but holy wow.

***

***

