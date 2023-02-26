Jessa Duggar had a miscarriage so the pro-abortion brigade is front and center using her situation to cackle about her loss while pushing for ABORTION.

To be clear, if you have to conflate a miscarriage with abortion to push your repugnant, cruel agenda then your agenda sucks.

Big time.

It’s one thing to see pro-aborts deliberately confusing women about ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, and other emergency situations with MUH ABORTION, but seeing the joy they take in the misery of another woman who suffered a miscarriage? No words.

Look at this dumpster fire of awful:

Miscarriage.

Not an abortion.

FFS, what does she think the word ‘miscarriage’ means?

If the shoe fits, wear it.

To be fair though, Josie isn’t the only unhinged, death-hungry harpy salivating over Duggar’s misfortune.

She literally didn’t.

They really believe this crap. Or at least they want people to think they do.

For years, these same ghouls exploited rape and incest victims to push for abortion. We didn’t think they would sink any lower … we were wrong.

Luckily, the sane people finally showed up:

She’s a pro-abort, let’s not pretend she actually cares if she hurts anyone.

And it says way more about Josie and the lawn flamingos cheering Duggar’s miscarriage.

Yup.

Something like that.

Even Planned Parenthood doesn’t conflate the two … when you’re eviler than Planned Parenthood?

Yikes.

We knew abortion cheerleaders were cruel, but holy wow.

***

***

