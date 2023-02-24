Someone should really get Taylor Lorenz a mirror.

One with a filter on it, of course. We wouldn’t want her to be self-conscious about her age and stuff. See, we’re givers.

Leave it to Libs of TikTok to hold Taylor accountable for her own shaming, lecturing, and whining. Almost as if Taylor is a giant hypocrite and LOTT has the receipts.

Ouch.

Yeah, maybe Tay-Tay should take her own advice and reach out before doxxing, harassing, and using her platform and outlet as a means to bully and intimidate others.

Just sayin’.

Ain’t it though?

Textbook Tay-Tay.

Poor thing.

C’mon now.

She doesn’t look a day over 65.

Duh.

Except it’s not because more and more we’re calling them out.

We’ve just gotta keep it up.

***

***

