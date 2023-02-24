Someone should really get Taylor Lorenz a mirror.

One with a filter on it, of course. We wouldn’t want her to be self-conscious about her age and stuff. See, we’re givers.

Leave it to Libs of TikTok to hold Taylor accountable for her own shaming, lecturing, and whining. Almost as if Taylor is a giant hypocrite and LOTT has the receipts.

Taylor Lorenz vs Taylor Lorenz pic.twitter.com/JDFPPWdwxm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 23, 2023

Ouch.

Yeah, maybe Tay-Tay should take her own advice and reach out before doxxing, harassing, and using her platform and outlet as a means to bully and intimidate others.

Just sayin’.

Ironic. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2023

Ain’t it though?

Such a Tay Tay move. 😂 — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) February 23, 2023

Textbook Tay-Tay.

A Taylor of Two Fibbies. — Ted Williams Zeigler (@twzig) February 23, 2023

It's a great day when Granny TayTay defeats Granny TayTay before they manage to take their afternoon nap after Days of Our Lives 😉😂😂 — Chris (@NightGuardian34) February 23, 2023

I feel bad for her since she got the AARP Mailer. — Salty Orphan 黑亂馬 🇰🇪🇺🇸 ex pilot Juan (@theerubicon) February 23, 2023

Poor thing.

Taylor Lorenz the gift that keeps on giving out free humor. — Noah Argo (@noah_argo) February 23, 2023

74 years old and still glowing! — Giuseppe Mercadante (@itsmercadante) February 23, 2023

C’mon now.

She doesn’t look a day over 65.

It’s ok when they do it! — Mike Oxhard (@dangle888) February 23, 2023

Duh.

Except it’s not because more and more we’re calling them out.

We’ve just gotta keep it up.

