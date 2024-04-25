Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking Questions

This is wild. Late actress Kirstie Alley's mom passed away after a car accident in 1981. But the video -- from a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters -- makes a rather shocking admission about what her parents were wearing when they got into the accident.
I could give you 1,000 tries to guess how Kirstie Alley’s parents were dressed when they died in a car accident and you wouldn’t get it right pic.twitter.com/DI6f1LDxU6— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 23, 2024
The tweet is incorrect; her dad did not die in the car accident. But holy cow.
1,000 guesses and we never would have come up with that.
WHY WOULD YOU EVER ADMIT THIS— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 23, 2024
A really good question.
W H A T— Jinx Valentine (@Vjinxvalentine) April 23, 2024
Exactly.
Barbara Walters.. pic.twitter.com/JH1fVXrqfm— Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) April 24, 2024
That's the face we all made.
My naive ass thought “Bert and Ernie?”— Burping Contest Winner, Eudora Welty (@CheapLaughter) April 23, 2024
Laughed out loud.
If wiki is correct, only her mother died in the accident. It’s the “minorities hardest hit” trope yet again.😶 pic.twitter.com/qgSJHAEh5j— Ed Ruffin (@Ruffin_Shot) April 23, 2024
Ouch.
And here we are all worried about dying in a car accident while wearing ditty underwear.— Persuasion Magazine (@PERSUASIONMGZN) April 23, 2024
Heh.
“And it was the greatest tribute that you could give my mother” https://t.co/N0P5eYZW7X pic.twitter.com/3cJ5EFOdvp— Just Devin (@Devin_gain) April 23, 2024
Yeah, that was weird.
CIA officers using enhanced interrogation techniques wouldn’t get this out of me https://t.co/9AoQZhJPNU— Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 24, 2024
Not a chance in hell.
This goes someplace you’re not not going to expect https://t.co/LW1oKwzecM— Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 24, 2024
It really doesn't.
they were dressed as WHAT??? https://t.co/Sqx4OjU6mp pic.twitter.com/7Rh0QGLW7c— 𝒞. 🦋 (@cedricaxo) April 23, 2024
Never would've guessed.
The 80s were a different time.
I was not prepared for this. https://t.co/G98dSgsXum— Sum_1 (@a_place_n_time) April 23, 2024
Nope. Nothing could've prepared us for this.
Why would anyone share this with anyone?! WTF https://t.co/BRVuPkJbnG pic.twitter.com/uGHDw2bKGp— 🅑🅔🅐🅡🅢🅖🅡🅛 (@BearsGrl80) April 23, 2024
Yeah, but 1996 was different.
Dawg WHAT https://t.co/q3haMrDIaf pic.twitter.com/FcaBEsgpor— Dillon, of The Maxine Minx fan club (@DillonCaraballo) April 23, 2024
Sums it up.
The Jigsaw Killer and his apprentice couldn't have gotten information like this out of me. https://t.co/XA22BAX6hb— DEJ #BlackLivesMatter #TransRights #FreePalestine (@DawsonEJoyce) April 23, 2024
Nope.
The CIA could hook my junk up to a car battery, and they still couldn't pry this story out of me. https://t.co/mIA1yjZxsD— 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) April 24, 2024
Hahahahahahahaha.
This sounds funny and cathartic in that absurd way you only really see in the day or so after a death. https://t.co/BqCG1z7buG— Jack! (@TheJCGreen) April 23, 2024
Yep. And that's what it is. Grief is a very weird, funny thing.
In 1981, those costumes were not an issue. In 1996, telling this story in an interview wasn't an issue. It just was a funny story from a really tragic time in her life.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member