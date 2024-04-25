Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking Questions

If Students Had Pro-Israel Encampments, Would You Still Support the Police?
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on April 25, 2024
AngieArtist

This is wild. Late actress Kirstie Alley's mom passed away after a car accident in 1981. But the video -- from a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters -- makes a rather shocking admission about what her parents were wearing when they got into the accident.

The tweet is incorrect; her dad did not die in the car accident. But holy cow.

1,000 guesses and we never would have come up with that.

A really good question.

Exactly.

That's the face we all made.

Laughed out loud.

Ouch.

Heh.

Yeah, that was weird.

Not a chance in hell.

It really doesn't.

Never would've guessed.

The 80s were a different time.

Nope. Nothing could've prepared us for this.

Yeah, but 1996 was different.

Sums it up.

Nope.

Hahahahahahahaha.

Yep. And that's what it is. Grief is a very weird, funny thing. 

In 1981, those costumes were not an issue. In 1996, telling this story in an interview wasn't an issue. It just was a funny story from a really tragic time in her life.

