Um, WOW: Resurfaced Kirstie Alley Interview About Parents' Car Accident Has X Asking Questions

This is wild. Late actress Kirstie Alley's mom passed away after a car accident in 1981. But the video -- from a 1996 interview with Barbara Walters -- makes a rather shocking admission about what her parents were wearing when they got into the accident.

I could give you 1,000 tries to guess how Kirstie Alley’s parents were dressed when they died in a car accident and you wouldn’t get it right pic.twitter.com/DI6f1LDxU6 — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 23, 2024

The tweet is incorrect; her dad did not die in the car accident. But holy cow.

WHY WOULD YOU EVER ADMIT THIS — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 23, 2024

W H A T — Jinx Valentine (@Vjinxvalentine) April 23, 2024

That's the face we all made.

My naive ass thought “Bert and Ernie?” — Burping Contest Winner, Eudora Welty (@CheapLaughter) April 23, 2024

If wiki is correct, only her mother died in the accident. It’s the “minorities hardest hit” trope yet again.😶 pic.twitter.com/qgSJHAEh5j — Ed Ruffin (@Ruffin_Shot) April 23, 2024

And here we are all worried about dying in a car accident while wearing ditty underwear. — Persuasion Magazine (@PERSUASIONMGZN) April 23, 2024

“And it was the greatest tribute that you could give my mother” https://t.co/N0P5eYZW7X pic.twitter.com/3cJ5EFOdvp — Just Devin (@Devin_gain) April 23, 2024

CIA officers using enhanced interrogation techniques wouldn’t get this out of me https://t.co/9AoQZhJPNU — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 24, 2024

This goes someplace you’re not not going to expect https://t.co/LW1oKwzecM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 24, 2024

The 80s were a different time.

I was not prepared for this. https://t.co/G98dSgsXum — Sum_1 (@a_place_n_time) April 23, 2024

Yeah, but 1996 was different.

Dawg WHAT https://t.co/q3haMrDIaf pic.twitter.com/FcaBEsgpor — Dillon, of The Maxine Minx fan club (@DillonCaraballo) April 23, 2024

The Jigsaw Killer and his apprentice couldn't have gotten information like this out of me. https://t.co/XA22BAX6hb — DEJ #BlackLivesMatter #TransRights #FreePalestine (@DawsonEJoyce) April 23, 2024

The CIA could hook my junk up to a car battery, and they still couldn't pry this story out of me. https://t.co/mIA1yjZxsD — 8-ʙɪᴛ™ (@The8BitIdiot) April 24, 2024

This sounds funny and cathartic in that absurd way you only really see in the day or so after a death. https://t.co/BqCG1z7buG — Jack! (@TheJCGreen) April 23, 2024

Yep. And that's what it is. Grief is a very weird, funny thing.

In 1981, those costumes were not an issue. In 1996, telling this story in an interview wasn't an issue. It just was a funny story from a really tragic time in her life.