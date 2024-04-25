BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath

You know what they say about karma. She can be a bey-otch. But what people often omit from that characterization is that while karma may suck for some people, it provides the rest of us with some delicious schadenfreude.

This was the case early this morning on the campus of Harvard University, where overprivileged protesters -- many of whom don't even know why they are protesting -- have been camped out for what seems like an eternity. Many of them claim to just be there to support 'free Palestine,' but let's face facts. This is Harvard, America's version of the Mos Eisley spaceport in Star Wars: a wretched hive of scum and villainy and antisemitism.

In their tent city of 'Liberated Zone for Gaza Solidarity' (where, mysteriously for a 'grassroots' uprising, all of the tents are identical), the Harvard brats got treated to a wonderful morning wake-up call:

Sprinklers went off on the anti-Israel Harvard Gaza encampment this morning. pic.twitter.com/FNuFxLIJ9j — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 25, 2024

(Quick fact check: the temperature claim is, of course, false. It was 45 degrees overnight in Boston, not 32.)

You can go ahead and pick your meme to react to this horrifying news. 'That's a shame' works, as does 'Oh no ... anyway' or 'Yes, yes, very sad.'

In any case, you can guess how sympathetic Twitter was to the plight of the now-sodden pro-Hamas students.

Here are some of the best reactions:

This is basically genocide. — Max (@MaxNordau) April 25, 2024

They haven't been this oppressed since someone 'misgendered' them the other day.

But of course, the students are being targeted and are the victims here. How could they possibly have seen this watery sneak attack coming?

Sounds like regularly scheduled sprinklers went off at a time that would only bother people who set up pro-Hamas tent cities. https://t.co/qlQs9gr88J — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) April 25, 2024

You mean the way the sprinklers turn on every morning? https://t.co/TtM9vCCxIZ — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) April 25, 2024

GP God bless the groundskeepers at Harvard for not altering the sprinkler schedule. https://t.co/vsO5xb3Fvq — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 25, 2024

We want to buy those groundskeepers a beer.

Imagine being dumb enough to camp in a non-waterproof tent where the sprinklers are set to go off every morning. https://t.co/6gZ6TbFn54 — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) April 25, 2024

How dumb are they? Well, we'll simply take this moment to remind everyone that Harvard admitted -- and matriculated -- David Hogg.

The first bath many of them have had in weeks. https://t.co/ka4FHKfDmV — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) April 25, 2024

To be fair..... most of the protesters haven't bathed or showered in at least 3 months. Harvard was just trying to promote some personal grooming. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) April 25, 2024

Can you imagine the smell in the 'Liberated Zone for Gaza Solidarity'? The sprinklers were a blessing from God for anyone within half a mile of the stenchy enclave.

Me turning on sprinklers to soak liberal terrorists. https://t.co/8MbtRVbKy9 pic.twitter.com/xIlFrT9Z8C — Little Testarossa (@Lil_Testarossa) April 25, 2024

Oh, GOD yes. PLEASE, let there be video.

This is the way 👇 https://t.co/u508UfXE7c — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) April 25, 2024

[Insert Mandalorian nod in this space.]

Sprinkler timers are islamophobic — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 25, 2024

DAMN YOU, ZIONIST SPRINKLERS.

LOL. Somebody should teach the theater kids how to pitch a tent! — Bill Smith (@BillSmith445) April 25, 2024

They don't have time for that class. They're too busy studying The Intersectional Race and Gender Ideologies of Harry Potter ... or something (when they DO actually go to class, that is).

"All the animals come out at night - whores, skunk pussies, buggers, queens, fairies, dopers, junkies, sick, venal. Someday a real rain will come and wash all this scum off the streets." pic.twitter.com/Msn2y8DMED — That One Guy Who Is Always Right. (@RickLazzarini) April 25, 2024

OOF. That's pretty dark, friend. (But still hilarious.)

Why did they wait til 4am? The sprinklers should have been on until they left. — MommyAnswerLady (@mommyanswerlady) April 25, 2024

Maybe we can arrange a 'technical glitch' in the sprinkler system where it just does not turn off. Ever.

Breaking News Headline: Harvard Generously Provides Free Water for Law Breaking Trespassers — The Best Ball Junkie (@BestBallJunkie) April 25, 2024

Stay hydrated guys!! — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) April 25, 2024

We wouldn't want parched terrorist sycophants, now would we?

Mainly though, Twitter was happy just to burst out in belly laughs for the karmic justice this morning at Harvard.

Yep. Those all sum up our reaction too.

But in the end, didn't the protesters get what they've always been asking for?

They got their "River to the sea".... — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) April 25, 2024

HAHAHAHA. OK, we can't beat that.

You know what they say, Harvard students. 'April showers bring May arrests and obliterated job prospects.'

That's how that saying goes, isn't it?