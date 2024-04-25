OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigratio...
USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine...
President Biden Tells Police Officers He Remembers When He Got 'That' Phone Call
TikTok Owner Says They Would Rather Shut Down the Controversial App Than Sell...
Pro-Hamas Students Have Taken Over a D.C. Campus…but This Jewish Student Isn’t Cowering
FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President
Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be...
Never Fear! Both Biden and Buttigieg Have Finger on Pulse of What's Concerning...
Trump: Working Class King, College Encampments Crushed!
Biden's Approval Trajectory Indicates WH Might Want to Put His Public Events on...
Mayor Eric Adams Picks Up the 'Nanny Mayor' Mantle and Seeks to Label...
Stephen A. Smith Forced Into Apology Over Pro-Trump Comments
Baltimore Principal Absolved After Evidence Proved Disgruntled Employee FAKED Racist Recor...
Oilfield Rando Reminds Us All What ELSE Is in the $95 BILLION Ukraine...

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:00 PM on April 25, 2024

You know what they say about karma. She can be a bey-otch. But what people often omit from that characterization is that while karma may suck for some people, it provides the rest of us with some delicious schadenfreude. 

Advertisement

This was the case early this morning on the campus of Harvard University, where overprivileged protesters -- many of whom don't even know why they are protesting -- have been camped out for what seems like an eternity. Many of them claim to just be there to support 'free Palestine,' but let's face facts. This is Harvard, America's version of the Mos Eisley spaceport in Star Wars: a wretched hive of scum and villainy and antisemitism.

In their tent city of 'Liberated Zone for Gaza Solidarity' (where, mysteriously for a 'grassroots' uprising, all of the tents are identical), the Harvard brats got treated to a wonderful morning wake-up call: 

(Quick fact check: the temperature claim is, of course, false. It was 45 degrees overnight in Boston, not 32.)

You can go ahead and pick your meme to react to this horrifying news. 'That's a shame' works, as does 'Oh no ... anyway' or 'Yes, yes, very sad.'

In any case, you can guess how sympathetic Twitter was to the plight of the now-sodden pro-Hamas students. 

Here are some of the best reactions:  

They haven't been this oppressed since someone 'misgendered' them the other day.

But of course, the students are being targeted and are the victims here. How could they possibly have seen this watery sneak attack coming? 

Recommended

OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigration Plans
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We want to buy those groundskeepers a beer. 

How dumb are they? Well, we'll simply take this moment to remind everyone that Harvard admitted -- and matriculated -- David Hogg. 

Can you imagine the smell in the 'Liberated Zone for Gaza Solidarity'? The sprinklers were a blessing from God for anyone within half a mile of the stenchy enclave. 

Advertisement

Oh, GOD yes. PLEASE, let there be video. 

[Insert Mandalorian nod in this space.]

DAMN YOU, ZIONIST SPRINKLERS. 

They don't have time for that class. They're too busy studying The Intersectional Race and Gender Ideologies of Harry Potter ... or something (when they DO actually go to class, that is). 

OOF. That's pretty dark, friend. (But still hilarious.)

Maybe we can arrange a 'technical glitch' in the sprinkler system where it just does not turn off. Ever. 

Advertisement

We wouldn't want parched terrorist sycophants, now would we? 

Mainly though, Twitter was happy just to burst out in belly laughs for the karmic justice this morning at Harvard. 

Yep. Those all sum up our reaction too.

But in the end, didn't the protesters get what they've always been asking for? 

HAHAHAHA. OK, we can't beat that. 

You know what they say, Harvard students. 'April showers bring May arrests and obliterated job prospects.'

That's how that saying goes, isn't it?

Tags: FUNNY HARVARD ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PROTESTERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigration Plans
Amy Curtis
USC Cancels Main Graduation Ceremony Citing Safety Concerns in the Wake of Pro-Palestine Protests
justmindy
Chuck Schumer's Having Another Tantrum About the Supreme Court (Can MORE Threats Be Far Behind?)
Doug P.
FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President
Brett T.
President Biden Tells Police Officers He Remembers When He Got 'That' Phone Call
Brett T.
LEGEND --> Monica Lewinsky Hands Down WINS Taylor Swift 'Asylum' Trend on Twitter With 1 PERFECT Tweet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigration Plans Amy Curtis
Advertisement