Aaron Rupar has been having a rough couple of days on Twitter. You know it’s bad for someone when we’ve written about them not only more than once a day, but multiple times a day and multiple days. From whining about CNN allowing East Palestinian Ohioans to have a voice in what is happening in their village, to ranting at Donald Trump Jr. for being honest about Pete Buttigieg being a diversity hire, to this … he’s not had a great 24-48 hours.

Oh, don’t get us wrong, it’s been GREAT for us (seems our readers love to point and laugh at him WITH US), but yikes.

Maybe he should put Twitter down for a bit and touch some grass.

The most damaging thing Elon did in terms of my Twitter user experience is start selling verified badges. My "verified" mentions are now just a stream of troll MAGA accounts that I block & mute like Whac-A-Mole. It has turned the whole idea of account verification into a joke. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2023

How COULD Elon Musk allow anyone Rupar disagrees with to be verified?! REEEEE.

Awww, poor lil guy.

We hope he makes it through ok.

Lmao cope and seethe, elitist snob — Addison Smith (@AddisonSmithOAN) February 24, 2023

All the coping and all the seething.

That’s ok I have my TL polluted with your tweets and those from every paid Dem propagandist on this app. Your point? — John W (@txradioguy) February 24, 2023

The peasants have broached the walls of Versailles and now get to have blue checks, deeply upsetting and alarming the aristocratic mavens of the court. https://t.co/5OPzfqPGkm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 24, 2023

Yeah, we realize these tweets feature the same gif, but it just works SO WELL here.

Nah I highlighted the joke for ya pic.twitter.com/nvZ6jgw1Du — Jolson (@thejolson) February 24, 2023

Aaron’s big mad because Elon is selling them openly and for a lot less than he paid for his. — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 24, 2023

*cough cough*

Now, we don’t know who paid thousands and thousands for the blue checkmark, we’ve just heard it happened under the old guard.

Ahem.

“Im furious that I have to read the opinions of peasants” – Aaron — Disaffected Scientist (@DisaffectedSci) February 24, 2023

It’s fun watching accounts like yours become the minority. — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) February 24, 2023

You know ethical journalists don’t block and mute people for being in opposition political parties. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) February 24, 2023

Awwww, poor baby. — Kieran (@photosbykieran) February 24, 2023

Are you okay? — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) February 24, 2023

Pretty sure he’s NOT.

***

***

