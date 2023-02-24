What makes this video of Charles Payne blistering Geraldo Rivera over Biden’s staged Ukraine visit even BETTER is how calm and almost friendly Payne comes off when you see him on Fox News like 99.9999999% of the time. You know the BS is thick when even HE’S had it.

And boy howdy, he’s had it with Geraldo Rivera.

And Biden.

Watch this:

Fox News host TORCHES Geraldo's mustache off with flamethrower on LIVE TV as he EXPOSES Biden's STAGED visit in Ukraine— Greatest thing you'll watch today🔥 pic.twitter.com/ajWNuHOEWZ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 23, 2023

DAMN son.

He even took off his glasses so YOU KNOW it was on.

We love this. So much.

Thank you, @cvpayne for talking about the struggles regarding military families and food insecurity. If you’d like to discuss this more in depth, I’d love to. I know too many young military families who can’t make ends meet. — Ashley Muñoz (@AshleyMunoz45) February 24, 2023

I'm a huge fan of Charles Payne! — mark (@MarkYu7out) February 23, 2023

Charles “In Charge” bringing the Payne!!! @cvpayne People like @GeraldoRivera and @JessicaTarlov are cute when talking about typical nonsense liberal agenda items, but this is #AmericaFirstLastAndAlways and he deserved to get clapped back. — Alfred Q Holic (@JohnnyWhales3) February 23, 2023

Brings the PAYNE.

We should’ve thought of that.

Charles pulled ZERO punches.

I think I'm switching to decaffeinated coffee https://t.co/xzKGBLBqJg — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) February 23, 2023

Dude, don’t you DARE!

