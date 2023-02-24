Here it is. Eric Swalwell doing his part to push the popular, convenient lie from Democrats blaming Trump for what happened in East Palestine, Ohio. And look at him, pretending Fox News is somehow proving anything with what he’s posting from them.

Perhaps he’s really just trying to distract us all from talking about how much of his campaign cash he spent on lavish travel with limos, yachts, Vegas … and other things.

Ahem.

Here it is. Fox News admits Trump dismantled train regulations — after being lobbied by Norfolk Southern — that included requiring trains to update braking standards. #EastPalestine pic.twitter.com/ZRxnoD16uq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 23, 2023

At this point, we’re convinced Swalwell is out-dumbing AOC

C’mon man, when even Twitter offers up a fact-check?

Womp womp womp.

Go take a cold shower, Eric. The regulations that were rolled back had nothing to do with what caused the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. I’d expect someone in your position or someone like Pete Buttigieg to know that. Pete was finally forced to admit it today. https://t.co/jfvpqJk07Z — Brian😎🇺🇸 (@BrianMGC) February 23, 2023

It’s weird that you don’t mention it had nothing to do with the brakes. I’m sure it’s an honest mistake you’ll correct — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 23, 2023

Totally an honest mistake.

Totally.

I’m so glad for community notes 🤣🤣🤣👉🤡https://t.co/B1mjPpQhg1 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 24, 2023

Eric desperately needs to read this story.

To all those asking why Swalwell got fact check by twitter (🤣🤣) here ya go… pic.twitter.com/8FAwJLQqoR — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) February 24, 2023

Reported for misinformation. Per the NTSB, the regulation changes under Trump did not apply to the train in #ohio. This is solely and purely @JoeBiden and @PeteButtigieg's disaster. This is #BidensKatrina. — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) February 23, 2023

You should be more concerned about your constituents knowing how much campaign money you spent on luxury items & trips. — 🌿KJUNE (@kjune65) February 24, 2023

He likely is.

Hence his sad attempt at a ‘SQUIRREL!’

Oh yes, yes he can be that stupid.

He’s made a career out of it.

