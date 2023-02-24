Here it is. Eric Swalwell doing his part to push the popular, convenient lie from Democrats blaming Trump for what happened in East Palestine, Ohio. And look at him, pretending Fox News is somehow proving anything with what he’s posting from them.

Perhaps he’s really just trying to distract us all from talking about how much of his campaign cash he spent on lavish travel with limos, yachts, Vegas … and other things.

Ahem.

At this point, we’re convinced Swalwell is out-dumbing AOC

C’mon man, when even Twitter offers up a fact-check?

Womp womp womp.

Trending

Totally an honest mistake.

Totally.

Eric desperately needs to read this story.

He likely is.

Hence his sad attempt at a ‘SQUIRREL!’

Oh yes, yes he can be that stupid.

He’s made a career out of it.

***

***

