Alexander Vindman’s wife, who nobody would even know exists without his being an anti-Trump loser gossip, bragging about moving to a red state in order to ruin it with blue crap that is currently ruining other blue states.

Classy, as always.

I’m moving to a red state in a few days. Not only am I going to vote, I’m going to organize and mobilize others to vote. https://t.co/lhZsmCUYLq — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) February 22, 2023

Allow us to translate: Leftist policies have so destroyed Rachel’s current blue Hellhole that she’s migrating as pests do to a red state to try and turn that into a Hellhole as well.

Guess one good Vindman deserves another.

Because your blue state is ruined * — 🇺🇸 Habitual Line Stepper 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) February 23, 2023

That.

Come get some.

HA HA HA HA HA

Locusts generally do move on after they have destroyed their habitat. — Daniel Olson (@Daniel__Olson) February 22, 2023

Or you know, any pest.

As long as you don't vote for the policies that made you leave your last State that should be fine — Sgt K 'Charge Your Paddles' Onyx (@SgtKOnyx2) February 23, 2023

Moving to a red state and then trying to turn it blue is probably the most self destructive thing ever. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) February 22, 2023

Have you met her husband who so hated one man he was willing to abuse the basic fundamentals of this country and create an incredible sense of distrust among millions of Americans?

You have stiff competition, @ScottPresler gets around and he doesn’t play. — G in NYC  (@G_in_NYC_) February 23, 2023

Why not Kiev??? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) February 23, 2023

Fair. Heck, they wanted her hubby to be their Defense Minister.

i.e. Grift — Robert Luther (@RobertLutherFL) February 22, 2023

Good luck with that.

