Seems Biden’s Secretary of Transportation had a little trouble giving a presser while in East Palestine, OH today.
Gosh, golly gee, whatever could be bothering Pete Buttigieg who Biden appointed because he checked the right identity box? Hey, at least Pete isn’t stealing luggage like other former Biden picks. Right? See, we can be nice.
Check out this Freudian slip:
"I LOST MY TRAIN OF THOUGHT"pic.twitter.com/SA5fgjd8X7
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2023
Pete … dude, poor choice of words. Seriously.
Especially as he’s ranting about disinformation and misinformation which is the Biden admin’s go-to when they’re busted being crap at their jobs.
I hope losing his train of thought doesn't cause another wreck.
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 23, 2023
Right?
Bad time to invoke the word train in his presser 👀
— Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 23, 2023
Yeah … not good.
Pete doing stand up comedy. “I lost my *train* of thought”. pic.twitter.com/ozmNnCffsg
— joe miller (@joemill37087868) February 23, 2023
Gotta get back on track
— A$AP Brad (@severn58) February 23, 2023
Losing a lot of trains lately ey?
— The Fairing (@FFairing) February 23, 2023
*cough cough*
That conversation derailed pretty fast
— Philagelio (@philagelio) February 23, 2023
Literally what happened. A loss of train of thought. Thomas the train never had that problem. pic.twitter.com/vXYEBXdXRM
— The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 23, 2023
Lmao. And Dems think he is a future Presidential candidate.
— Chris Mann for Congress (@ChrisMannCan) February 23, 2023
After Biden, the only way for the Democrats to go really is up.
Sad, we know.
***
Related:
WATCH famous Black activist (Marxist/communist/feminist) find out her ancestors were EVIL ‘colonizers’
Annnd it gets WORSE: Vanity Fair actually FEATURED pic of Sam Brinton in allegedly stolen dress and OMG-LOL
Fashion designer who BUSTED Sam Brinton finds even MORE pics of him wearing her clothes (thread)
***
Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.