Seems Biden’s Secretary of Transportation had a little trouble giving a presser while in East Palestine, OH today.

Gosh, golly gee, whatever could be bothering Pete Buttigieg who Biden appointed because he checked the right identity box? Hey, at least Pete isn’t stealing luggage like other former Biden picks. Right? See, we can be nice.

Check out this Freudian slip:

Pete … dude, poor choice of words. Seriously.

Especially as he’s ranting about disinformation and misinformation which is the Biden admin’s go-to when they’re busted being crap at their jobs.

Right?

Trending

Yeah … not good.

*cough cough*

After Biden, the only way for the Democrats to go really is up.

Sad, we know.

***

Related:

WATCH famous Black activist (Marxist/communist/feminist) find out her ancestors were EVIL ‘colonizers’

Annnd it gets WORSE: Vanity Fair actually FEATURED pic of Sam Brinton in allegedly stolen dress and OMG-LOL

Fashion designer who BUSTED Sam Brinton finds even MORE pics of him wearing her clothes (thread)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: East PalestineOhPete Buttigiegtraintrain wreck