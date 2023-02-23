Seems Biden’s Secretary of Transportation had a little trouble giving a presser while in East Palestine, OH today.

Gosh, golly gee, whatever could be bothering Pete Buttigieg who Biden appointed because he checked the right identity box? Hey, at least Pete isn’t stealing luggage like other former Biden picks. Right? See, we can be nice.

Check out this Freudian slip:

"I LOST MY TRAIN OF THOUGHT"pic.twitter.com/SA5fgjd8X7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 23, 2023

Pete … dude, poor choice of words. Seriously.

Especially as he’s ranting about disinformation and misinformation which is the Biden admin’s go-to when they’re busted being crap at their jobs.

I hope losing his train of thought doesn't cause another wreck. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 23, 2023

Right?

Bad time to invoke the word train in his presser 👀 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 23, 2023

Yeah … not good.

Pete doing stand up comedy. “I lost my *train* of thought”. pic.twitter.com/ozmNnCffsg — joe miller (@joemill37087868) February 23, 2023

Gotta get back on track — A$AP Brad (@severn58) February 23, 2023

Losing a lot of trains lately ey? — The Fairing (@FFairing) February 23, 2023

*cough cough*

That conversation derailed pretty fast — Philagelio (@philagelio) February 23, 2023

Literally what happened. A loss of train of thought. Thomas the train never had that problem. pic.twitter.com/vXYEBXdXRM — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 23, 2023

Lmao. And Dems think he is a future Presidential candidate. — Chris Mann for Congress (@ChrisMannCan) February 23, 2023

After Biden, the only way for the Democrats to go really is up.

Sad, we know.

