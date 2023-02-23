As Twitchy readers know, fashion designer Asya Khamsin found pictures of former Biden admin official Sam Brinton wearing a one-of-a-kind dress from luggage that was ‘lost’ in 2018. Welp, looks like she’s found even more pictures of Brinton wearing other items that are clearly hers.

The fact he was so willing to wear them so OUTWARDLY and without an ounce of concern for getting caught says so much about him, and the president who allowed him a seat with his administration. Once again, we find that selecting people based on the identity boxes they check is a big mistake.

Khamsin shared these photos this morning:

Even this jewellery was in my lost bag dah 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cXnhuoDTl3 — asyakhamsin (@asyakhamsin1) February 23, 2023

What a lovely accessory.

Although, it looked way better on Khamsin.

This one too.

Gonna guess Sam ‘found’ her luggage.

That he felt no shame in posting multiple photos of himself in stolen items speaks volumes. I really hope you take him to court. — Cheryl 👩🏼‍💻🇺🇸 #GoDawgs (@ShadowShook) February 23, 2023

It really is something isn’t it? To steal what are very clearly unique pieces of clothing, fine fabrics and ornate details, and then believe he can get away with it. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 23, 2023

He must have thought he'd died and gone to heaven. No doubt his greatest luggage heist. — Dennis the Spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) February 23, 2023

I think you can now safely assume "lost" means stolen. — Ashley Rindsberg (@AshleyRindsberg) February 23, 2023

Seems like a pretty safe assumption at this point.

I hope, as distasteful as this man has treated you, you get more exposure for your skill. You clearly have a talent for wearable fashion. Wayyy better than anything I’ve seen on any runway in New York or Paris. 🤔😊 — David King (@Psuda_Nym) February 23, 2023

Asya Khamsin @asyakhamsin1, a Tanzanian fashion designer living in Houston, claimed on Wednesday that the suitcase she reported missing in Washington, D.C., in 2018 included items worn by former Department of Energy (DOE) official Sam Brinton.

She heard the news on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/NHKzUKzZPH — Nairobi fashion hub (@FashionNairobi) February 23, 2023

"I am given the opportunity to serve my country as I am, and that's a really important aspect of my work because I work on nuclear waste management where transparency and honesty and trust building are so critical.” – Sam Brinton pic.twitter.com/vNQHwt6pSw — Rayne' (@LibrarianGirl77) February 23, 2023

Honest and trust building.

Now THAT is funny.

Not funny ha ha, funny ironic.

