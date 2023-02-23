As Twitchy readers know, fashion designer Asya Khamsin found pictures of former Biden admin official Sam Brinton wearing a one-of-a-kind dress from luggage that was ‘lost’ in 2018. Welp, looks like she’s found even more pictures of Brinton wearing other items that are clearly hers.

The fact he was so willing to wear them so OUTWARDLY and without an ounce of concern for getting caught says so much about him, and the president who allowed him a seat with his administration. Once again, we find that selecting people based on the identity boxes they check is a big mistake.

Khamsin shared these photos this morning:

What a lovely accessory.

Although, it looked way better on Khamsin.

This one too.

Gonna guess Sam ‘found’ her luggage.

Seems like a pretty safe assumption at this point.

Honest and trust building.

Now THAT is funny.

Not funny ha ha, funny ironic.

