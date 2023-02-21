Don’t worry, you guys. Gender-affirming care isn’t some big bad scary thing … no no. It’s like drinking a protein shake before you work out and stuff.

Totally.

At least that’s what this ‘doctor’ claimed in her thread. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it. Ok FINE, we put it out there for you to read but c’mon, we had to – this is nutty. No pun intended.

Take a look.

Any dudes out there got a hair transplant? Used viagra? Taken preworkout or protein shakes to improve effects of exercise? Gotten a haircut? Congratulations on your gender affirming care, did it make you feel more like yourself? How you want to feel and appear? — Dr. julia (@JuliaNEM33) February 19, 2023

Haircuts. Who knew?

Viagara is gender-affirming? What now? Granted, we’re not doctors here but yeah, this doesn’t sound like reality to us.

Any girls with breast augmentation? Botox, fillers? Wearing lipstick, contour, or makeup at all? Push up or padded bras? Changed your hair color? Gotten ivf? Hair removal of any kind? Are you glad that you’ve been given opportunities to help your body reflect who you are? — Dr. julia (@JuliaNEM33) February 19, 2023

Girls? Girls shouldn’t be having their breasts augmented, Doc. Or fillers, or Botox. Women do that.

This tweet made our skin crawl.

Why would you want to stop someone else from enjoying the same privilege that you take for granted every single day? — Dr. julia (@JuliaNEM33) February 19, 2023

Nobody is trying to stop adults from doing that, Doc.

It’s the kids we want to protect.

If you want to lop off your breasts and pretend that somehow makes you a man, go for it. But that ‘girl’ who might be suffering from depression or anxiety? We don’t want her mutilating her body thinking that will make the pain and sadness go away.

Make sense?

Would clarify that obviously this is an incredibly normative/binary list and that’s kind of the point but none of these things are “owned” by any gender nor should they be and the gender binary is fake. The end — Dr. julia (@JuliaNEM33) February 20, 2023

And there she is with the dumbest tweet of all. Gender is binary.

Doc.

There are TWO.

Pretending that gender is somehow divorced from biological sex has about as much basis in science as phrenology or alchemy. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) February 20, 2023

BUT SCIENCE!

Or something.

Hey man, don’t leave out astrology.

Cutting off a little boy's penis and testicles because he plays with dolls is just like taking Viagra or drinking a protein shake, you guys https://t.co/dOPPVoULWI — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 21, 2023

Totally.

For 99% of people non of these things have anything to do with affirming gender, are you on drugs? — My Other Account Has A Blue Tick. (@theSitwellghost) February 20, 2023

It’s a fair question.

Ok. So when someone transitions all they need to do is drink a protein shake. Cool. That’s a lot better than chemical castration. — Jennifer 🟥🔴🧙‍♀️🦉🐈‍⬛ 🦖 (@babybeginner) February 21, 2023

Right?

Just drink a shake to make yourself into a different gender.

Your analogy to surgery and prescription drugs is a hair cut? — DelphinStrungk (@DStrungk) February 20, 2023

Crazy shiznit, right?

Wow! This is the biggest comparative failure I’ve seen in…hell I don’t know how long. Hands down you win the “bad take” award for 23’ — CC079160 (@CC079160) February 21, 2023

It’s really bad, even for Twitter.

This is what I mean when I say that main vice of our era is a refusal to have a sense of proportion. If you think there is much analytic value in bundling ‘haircut’ and ‘double mastectomy’ you don’t have a sense of proportion. — Sebastian H (@Sebastian_Hols) February 20, 2023

Or you know, a sense of reality.

And these are adults making these decisions. NOT children. If you don’t know the difference, especially in brain development, you need to turn in your credentials. Children & teens change their minds about big & little things daily. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) February 21, 2023

Do you smell toast? — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 21, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Quite a stretch there, I'd say, but whatever it takes to exist in your little world. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) February 21, 2023

People will really go to any length to justify child mutilation — BIRDGANG (@RAGINGskag13) February 20, 2023

Ain’t that the saddest damn truth?

***

Related:

SNAP! EducatëdHillbilly™ takes the Bulwark/Lincoln Project ‘crowd’ APART in seriously savage thread

Liz Cheney pokes her head out after HUMILIATING loss only to make an A*S of herself about the Constitution

Adam Kinzinger LOSING it over Tucker Carlson having J6 footage says SO MUCH (and it ain’t good, for HIM)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.