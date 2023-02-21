Don’t worry, you guys. Gender-affirming care isn’t some big bad scary thing … no no. It’s like drinking a protein shake before you work out and stuff.

Totally.

At least that’s what this ‘doctor’ claimed in her thread. Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it. Ok FINE, we put it out there for you to read but c’mon, we had to – this is nutty. No pun intended.

Take a look.

Haircuts. Who knew?

Viagara is gender-affirming? What now? Granted, we’re not doctors here but yeah, this doesn’t sound like reality to us.

Girls? Girls shouldn’t be having their breasts augmented, Doc. Or fillers, or Botox. Women do that.

This tweet made our skin crawl.

Nobody is trying to stop adults from doing that, Doc.

It’s the kids we want to protect.

If you want to lop off your breasts and pretend that somehow makes you a man, go for it. But that ‘girl’ who might be suffering from depression or anxiety? We don’t want her mutilating her body thinking that will make the pain and sadness go away.

Make sense?

And there she is with the dumbest tweet of all. Gender is binary.

Doc.

There are TWO.

BUT SCIENCE!

Or something.

Hey man, don’t leave out astrology.

Totally.

It’s a fair question.

Right?

Just drink a shake to make yourself into a different gender.

Crazy shiznit, right?

It’s really bad, even for Twitter.

Or you know, a sense of reality.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

Ain’t that the saddest damn truth?

***

***

