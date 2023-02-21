For years and years, the Never Trump peeps at The Bulwark and The Lincoln Project made their entire existence about hating one man, Trump, and then Trump went away, and just like that they made their movement about another man, DeSantis.

We’ve known all along their real goal or rather their end goal was about making money, not ‘conserving conservatism’ or whatever other happy horse crap they’ve sold to the braindead doorknobs who send them their money. It’s never been about AMERICA or DEMOCRACY …

It’s been about lining their own pockets.

EducatëdHillbilly™ is back (thanks Elon!) and put together a rather biting thread on this ‘crowd’:

It is truly unbelievable how much the Bulwark, Project Lincoln, etc crowd hate their fellow Americans. It’s so thick you can almost feel it. The current state of our country is abysmal… https://t.co/45GVi4EPLe — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

We’re not sure their hatred for their fellow man is all that unbelievable, especially if you’ve been paying attention to these people in any way, shape, or form for the past few years.

We have had a near never ending string of transportation disasters, many now resulting in apocalyptic damage to small town Americans with not a single word from Biden’s administration or the press. Nothing. But everyone but Americans get buckets of cash & aid. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

Amanda is outraged someone would ask for Biden to focus on Americans. Only Ukraine matters. Only their needs. That’s her one & only concern while parents are paying triple the price for food d/t historically out of control spending. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

They really should just be honest and admit they’re Democrats at this point.

Biden put a man with no experience in transportation in charge of transportation. We’ve now had a supply chain crisis, Shipping crisis, port crisis and now train are exploding and killing entire towns after Biden & mayor Pete “fixed” the railroad crisis. But Ukraine. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

Our children are killing themselves at biblical rates that should be a 5 alarm fire to anyone but it’s hardly even mentioned by the press. For every article mentioning the skyrocketing suicide rate we’ll get 1000 articles about how we aren’t giving Ukraine enough. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

I guess the lefts response to “America First” was America Last. They don’t care if you die, they don’t care if your 13 year daughter is raped in a Loudoun County Virginia bathroom & they’ll arrest you & label you a domestic terrorist is you complain. They don’t care if you starve — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

I know @amandacarpenter is a bought & paid for stooge, taking a tech billionaires money to betray her own citizens in the name of political benefit. But I would have thought this level of suffering would have brought out an once of humanity. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

No place for humanity when there’s money to be made.

Since July of 2022 housing prices have dropped over 5.3%. For comparison the Great Recession I think saw a 1.7% drop in that same time. And it’s took 10 years for housing prices to recover. pic.twitter.com/rMP6J4BV2Y — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

When the Great Recession hit we were coming off of 8 straight years of good times and growth. Biden & the federal govt response to Covid have left the US hobbled & if we see anything close to that again it will be a Great Depression on the level of the 1930’s. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

We have no reserves left. We’ve spent ourselves into more dept in 3 years than we can ever recover from. Biden draining every last drop of our strategic oil reserves. Covid lockdown ended the small business in America & we are now the land of Amazon & Wal-Mart. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

And Americans just voted for more of this. Biden says we in a historic recovery. The press tells us that only foreign interests matter, you don’t. Our kids are killing themselves like it’s Jonestown everyday. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

Mathematically Biden is presiding over the greatest decline in American history since Hoover or Carter. And everyday you’re told “All is well”… because they’d rather have a Democrat steer you into the sun than a Republican steer you into prosperity. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) February 21, 2023

When people tell you they're democrats, believe them — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 21, 2023

Conserving conservatism by repudiating everything conservative. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) February 21, 2023

