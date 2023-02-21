For years and years, the Never Trump peeps at The Bulwark and The Lincoln Project made their entire existence about hating one man, Trump, and then Trump went away, and just like that they made their movement about another man, DeSantis.

We’ve known all along their real goal or rather their end goal was about making money, not ‘conserving conservatism’ or whatever other happy horse crap they’ve sold to the braindead doorknobs who send them their money. It’s never been about AMERICA or DEMOCRACY …

No.

It’s been about lining their own pockets.

EducatëdHillbilly™ is back (thanks Elon!) and put together a rather biting thread on this ‘crowd’:

We’re not sure their hatred for their fellow man is all that unbelievable, especially if you’ve been paying attention to these people in any way, shape, or form for the past few years.

Now they do that with food.

They really should just be honest and admit they’re Democrats at this point.

Trending

BUUUUT UKRAAAAAINE.

Yup.

They don’t care.

Psh, humanity?

No place for humanity when there’s money to be made.

Small businesses hardest hit.

What he said.

And boom.

Yup.

PREACH!

***

Related:

Liz Cheney pokes her head out after HUMILIATING loss only to make an A*S of herself about the Constitution

Adam Schiff served a nice, refreshing glass of STFU juice for trying to SHAME MTG with her ‘pledge’

Adam Kinzinger LOSING it over Tucker Carlson having J6 footage says SO MUCH (and it ain’t good, for HIM)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: The BulwarkThe Lincoln Project