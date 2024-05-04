MOSTLY PEACEFUL UPenn Protesters Harass Students With Strobe Lights, Threats

'Public Assembly': Watch Police Harass Billboard Chris, Anna McGovern for Wearing a Sign...
Amy Curtis  |  11:30 AM on May 04, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

The media keep trying to tell us the campus protests are 'mostly peaceful' (gee, doesn't that sound familiar?). They're not, but we all know that and we know the media are lying to us.

Advertisement

A week or so ago, we told you about how protesters on the UCLA campus put signs around their 'liberated zone' that a protester had a severe banana allergy and how counter protesters jumped on that by bringing bananas. The Left flipped out because this was just like 'settlers waving machine guns'. Or something.

Yet the Left will be totally silent about this harassment at UPenn, which involves not only threats but strobe lights, which can actually trigger seizures in certain individuals.

Watch:

He's got significantly more patience than we would have had in that situation.

We all know why.

'Public Assembly': Watch Police Harass Billboard Chris, Anna McGovern for Wearing a Sign in Public
Amy Curtis
'Human puffer fish' is a great way to describe them.

Imagine if this were any other group doing the harassing. They'd be arrested and expelled before you could blink.

Excellent questions, all.

They could cause harm to someone. And they don't care.

Because their agenda is more important than anything.

And they think they're morally superior.

They don't care.

So brave.

Remember when occupation and colonization were bad things?

'Mostly peaceful' protests.

Yes there will be.

Maybe that's what they're counting on.

And now we understand how the Nazis rose to power with little opposition.

Yes they are.

Because they'll defend anything if it advances their agenda, no matter how vile.

Yeah, what ever happened to 'safe spaces'?

And this is why Twitchy is so important. We bring you the news stories the media won't cover.

ANTI-ISRAEL HAMAS HARASSMENT ISRAEL PENNSYLVANIA PROTEST

