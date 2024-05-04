MOSTLY PEACEFUL UPenn Protesters Harass Students With Strobe Lights, Threats

The media keep trying to tell us the campus protests are 'mostly peaceful' (gee, doesn't that sound familiar?). They're not, but we all know that and we know the media are lying to us.

A week or so ago, we told you about how protesters on the UCLA campus put signs around their 'liberated zone' that a protester had a severe banana allergy and how counter protesters jumped on that by bringing bananas. The Left flipped out because this was just like 'settlers waving machine guns'. Or something.

Yet the Left will be totally silent about this harassment at UPenn, which involves not only threats but strobe lights, which can actually trigger seizures in certain individuals.

Watch:

Want to see how “peaceful” protests are @penn? Watch as the campers harass a student simply walking on his own campus.



Threats and flashing strobe lights were not included in the Penn Welcome Pamphlet.



The bravery of this student should be applauded. pic.twitter.com/3Fj6RbKn4W — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) May 3, 2024

He's got significantly more patience than we would have had in that situation.

Two things. First, I doubt I could have remained as calm as this young man. Second, why are the cops not arresting these "occupiers?" What they are doing is not engaging in free speech, but assault, perhaps battery, and intimidation. — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) May 4, 2024

We all know why.

Please remember so much of this is terror visual and while just as illegal, these people are human puffer fish.



They always appear bigger and badder than their reality. “Show of force.” — Wontonimo Bae .🤍. (@wontonimobae) May 4, 2024

'Human puffer fish' is a great way to describe them.

“This is an occupation and it doesn’t fking matter”

“I hope you have good health insurance. How’s your dental?”

Rioters use mobbing, blocking, threats of violence, taunts & flashlight blinding on a UPenn college student for walking on campus. — Tali (@Tali1363991) May 3, 2024

Imagine if this were any other group doing the harassing. They'd be arrested and expelled before you could blink.

Where are @JohnFetterman @JoshShapiroPA and the @PAStatePolice ? This is very straight forward, and obviously @penn has no commitment to the safety of their students or campus, whatsoever — Lumi, Valuemancer Archetype 🔮 🧙‍♂️ (@Valuemancer) May 3, 2024

Excellent questions, all.

I have Epilepsy. This is horrible to do to someone overall but the strobe lighting is particularly disgusting. — ɪʟʏᴀɴᴀ ✡︎ 🎗️ (@ilyanabenchaim) May 3, 2024

They could cause harm to someone. And they don't care.

Because their agenda is more important than anything.

And they think they're morally superior.

Incredible, I can't believe they didn't realize you were recording them? Or did they and they were just too stupid to care??? — Mark Van Osdol (@markvanosdol) May 3, 2024

They don't care.

These lowlifes call this kid soft while they are surrounding him in a mob with their faces covered.



Very brave of them. — knotgrumpy (@knotgrumpy) May 4, 2024

So brave.

“It’s an occupation” — Baruch Sandhaus (@BaruchSandhaus) May 3, 2024

Remember when occupation and colonization were bad things?

And right now the majority of media and journalists are trying to tell you the guys in masks and flashlights are the good guys. https://t.co/6Wk0PTFq53 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 4, 2024

'Mostly peaceful' protests.

If @Penn doesn’t arrest these people, some who are clearly not even students, there will be a massive backlash when someone takes the Marxists’ threats seriously. https://t.co/oTvntjPH3B — RBe (@RBPundit) May 4, 2024

Yes there will be.

Maybe that's what they're counting on.

Anyone saying these are peaceful protests would have said the same about Nazi protests in the early 1930s. https://t.co/9IBo9gy23W — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) May 4, 2024

And now we understand how the Nazis rose to power with little opposition.

Watch these videos. These people are sociopaths. https://t.co/1eub7QyCqn — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) May 4, 2024

Yes they are.

Why would anyone defend this? This video from Penn shows masked goons blocking a Jewish student from an “occupied” part of the campus. They don’t even appear to be his fellow students. And people are proud of this? This isn’t peaceful protest. It’s sinister cosplay. https://t.co/xIDqFleAOS — Eli Lake (@EliLake) May 4, 2024

Because they'll defend anything if it advances their agenda, no matter how vile.

Once upon a time college campuses were obsessed with creating “safe spaces” for any student that felt uncomfortable for any reason. And now…? Now they are THE PLACE to go to harass, intimidate, or discriminate against others. #BanCollege https://t.co/BvEB9f3CgW — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) May 4, 2024

Yeah, what ever happened to 'safe spaces'?

Seriously take some time to actually watch this video to understand how these pro-terrorist mobs are terrorizing actual students. I know the press is mostly refusing to cover this stuff because it’s inconvenient to the “mostly peaceful” narrative https://t.co/BuUqO12QhZ — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 4, 2024

