NBC News Correspondent Assures Us Campus Protests Are Mostly Peaceful

You'll see a post from us in a bit about a Jewish woman who was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag at Yale. OK, there's some violence, but the pro-Hamas protests at universities are mostly peaceful. They're so peaceful that Columbia has canceled in-person classes and gone to virtual learning after Jewish students were warned to stay home.

NBC News correspondent is on the ground in the Gaza tent city at Columbia and assures that it's peaceful and often very quiet.

Our team spent long hours reporting on and around Columbia’s campus on Thursday & Friday. I want to clear some stuff up. I didn’t see a single instance of violence or aggression on the lawn or at the student encampment. The student-led protest was peaceful and often very quiet… — Antonia Hylton (@ahylton26) April 21, 2024

This @NBCNews reporter wants you to know that calling for the deaths of pro-Israel counter-protesters, and for the killing of Israeli soldiers, and for the ethnic cleansing of Israelis, is not violent or aggressive, and there is nothing to worry about, no matter what the Jews say https://t.co/sgBsfX77BP — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 22, 2024

"It's like déjà vu all over again." pic.twitter.com/mFExEHe596 — George Dyer (@GDHDyer) April 22, 2024

You’re an ideological partisan at a fake-news propaganda outlet. Nobody trusts you or believes anything you say. There are tons of videos showing what is really happening and institutions like yours don’t get to manufacture the narrative anymore. — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) April 21, 2024

Lmao you know we have all seen videos of students on campus? What an awful lying pos you are — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 22, 2024

You have less than zero credibility. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 22, 2024

When the KKK burns a cross, no one actually gets hurt, you guys, it’s just wood https://t.co/ipe8RIavFv — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) April 22, 2024





So strange you missed this https://t.co/zsDQhyay0q — Michal/Michele -מיכל✡️ 🟦 (@MichalSabra) April 22, 2024

Did you speak to a single Jewish student? — Mirjana Spoljaric (ICRC-Parody)🎗️ (@Emspoljari) April 22, 2024

You sound like a Hamas propagandist. There are hundreds of videos of Jewish students being targeted, bullied, blocked, and attacked at Columbia, Yale, MIT, and Tufts. 🙉🙈🙊 pic.twitter.com/GMDMHc1yFc — @amuse (@amuse) April 22, 2024

Did you see any forming of human chains to keep Jewish students, or actually anyone, out of their community "zone"? I saw and heard this on video footage. Confusing that they would use occupying to condemn occupying. — Leah (@Leah19519359) April 22, 2024

Watch this staff writer for an independent Columbia newspaper be driven out of the camp by a "human chain" because she's a "Zionist."

Why are my friends and I being run off our own campus? We are not moving. pic.twitter.com/2T5JLSI0OH — Jessica Schwalb (@jessicaschwalb7) April 22, 2024

That's frightening how zombie-like the protesters are, and how easily manipulated. Very communist of them.

Jesus Christ, whatever the parents of these morons spent on their education was wasted. Not one of them can think for themselves.



Keep posting pictures and video so they can all be identified, expelled and never get hired anywhere.



Never hire anyone it'd be a lawsuit to fire. https://t.co/BF7FJFbTlZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 22, 2024

Here is a White House correspondent for an Israeli TV station:

Crazy scene tonight at Columbia University: Jewish students came to the campus - and then this happened. The undergrad who filmed it told me: “We didn’t say a word. My friend had a Jewish star necklace. All of the sudden we’re surrounded, they’ve been circling us, threatening us” pic.twitter.com/VSxbq5Ovj2 — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) April 22, 2024

Nazis block Jews from entering the University of Vienna. Austria, 1938. pic.twitter.com/y5dayh4Q1a — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) April 22, 2024

Totally not a cult guys! — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) April 22, 2024

That's not protesting, it's terrorism — OrgConservAmericans (@OCAmericans) April 22, 2024

They only threatened violence, so it was mostly peaceful. Burning the American flag is quiet.

The students should be expelled for threatening other students but right it doesn’t count as they are Jewish. 🤦‍♂️ — Michael Symchuk (@MSymchuk) April 22, 2024

This from the generation that attends mandatory DEI seminars on "microaggressions." Is this a microaggression?

Wow



That is so creepy — Alex (@adoggzz) April 22, 2024

I bet these are people that have spent the last few years referring to everyone they disagree with as Hitler. — Corey Hayes (@CoreyHa73164696) April 22, 2024

The only way to deal with this is with a federal lawsuit against the university for violation of civil rights. They have a basic obligation to ensure the bare minimum of a safe non hostile environment, & this is evidence they’ve sanctioned this violent harassment. — Chi_LastRespondr (@ChiLastRespondr) April 22, 2024

This is honestly up there with the worst things I've seen as a jew in America. Using a human chain of a hundred people to remove a paying jewish student who is not trespassing, and who is doing nothing but standing on the periphery filming. Unconscionable. — Don’t Go Back to Rockdale (@backeasyjim) April 22, 2024

NBC's reporter at Columbia says not to believe all those videos of violent protests — those were shot off-campus.

