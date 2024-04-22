Poll Showing DeSantis With 'One of the Highest Disapproval Ratings for Govs' Needs...
NBC News Correspondent Assures Us Campus Protests Are Mostly Peaceful

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 22, 2024
@WhiteTallon

You'll see a post from us in a bit about a Jewish woman who was stabbed in the eye with a Palestinian flag at Yale. OK, there's some violence, but the pro-Hamas protests at universities are mostly peaceful. They're so peaceful that Columbia has canceled in-person classes and gone to virtual learning after Jewish students were warned to stay home.

NBC News correspondent is on the ground in the Gaza tent city at Columbia and assures that it's peaceful and often very quiet.

Watch this staff writer for an independent Columbia newspaper be driven out of the camp by a "human chain" because she's a "Zionist."

That's frightening how zombie-like the protesters are, and how easily manipulated. Very communist of them.

Here is a White House correspondent for an Israeli TV station:

They only threatened violence, so it was mostly peaceful. Burning the American flag is quiet.

This from the generation that attends mandatory DEI seminars on "microaggressions." Is this a microaggression?

NBC's reporter at Columbia says not to believe all those videos of violent protests — those were shot off-campus.

***


Tags: HAMAS ISRAEL NBC NEWS PROTEST

