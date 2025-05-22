'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake News' (WATCH)

In the twisted minds of Leftists, calling Richard (Rachel) Levin a man is an act of 'violence' because your words hurt feelings. They also think parents at school board meetings (and Catholics, and veterans) are 'white supremacists' because they oppose ... *checks notes* ... not giving inappropriate books to kindergartners (or they like the Latin Mass or physical fitness).

They make these claims without proof, time and again.

But when there's actually a problem -- like the targeted genocide of Whites in South Africa -- the Left screams those claims are 'fake' and 'unfounded' and 'without proof' (gee, just like Joe Biden and his not-dementia).

Senator Chris Van Hollen has become one of the scummiest members of the Senate. When he's not drinking margaritas with illegal aliens, he's denying what's happening in South Africa. Despite mounds of video evidence:

Trump spewed a gusher of lies in his meeting w/ the South African president.



As I told Rubio, they’re promoting FAKE claims of genocide to justify admitting white South African “refugees” while ignoring REAL crises & shutting out REAL refugees. Global apartheid policy in action. pic.twitter.com/Qg6Sdkb6Tn — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 21, 2025

What. A. Jerk.

Yes. Willfully.

And again, this doesn't look like Trump was lying.



You, however, ARE a LIAR and a partisan hack. pic.twitter.com/ORxm0jA2pA — Baby Kane (@TheRealBelindaO) May 21, 2025

Every syllable uttered by President Trump is a 'racist dogwhistle' to the Left.

But this song is conveniently ignored.

Two things Senator Van Hollen will defend:



- South African racial genocide and racism

- Illegal wife beating gang members. — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) May 21, 2025

Two things Senator Van Hollen will not defend:

America

White Afrikaners subject to genocide.

So you're telling us not to believe the video that was right in front of our faces? — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) May 21, 2025

Yes.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, Lorrie.

It hurts.

The homicide rate of white South African farmers is about 90. Extremely high. And it’s almost all from black South Africans who want the white farmers dead.



This isn’t a fake problem, and it arguably does fit the definition of genocide. — Pudge (@pudgenet) May 22, 2025

But it's (D)ifferent. Because reasons.

Nailed it.

Is there anyone else who would like to take @ChrisVanHollen and confine him to a farm in South Africa? And then sit around and wait to see what happens? https://t.co/8br0kPILKY — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 22, 2025

We notice he's not flying to South Africa to talk to the African National Conference, which all but confirmed the genocide in a statement not too long ago.

Do they not like margaritas, Chris?

What is wrong with this man? https://t.co/Jo6QX23jmc — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 21, 2025

Oh, where would we even begin to answer this?

Let's just say: EVERYTHING.

You went and stood in solidarity with the gang banger but you wouldn’t dare go stand with a White South African. https://t.co/NLooaZgj52 — J. Andrew Lauer (@JAndrewLauer) May 22, 2025

Because of their race.

Van Hollen is a liar. Never believe a word that comes out of his mouth. Never. https://t.co/DqBhFwrs3X — Brent Jensen (@allouchsit) May 22, 2025

Never.

