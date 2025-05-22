'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake News' (WATCH)

That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

In the twisted minds of Leftists, calling Richard (Rachel) Levin a man is an act of 'violence' because your words hurt feelings. They also think parents at school board meetings (and Catholics, and veterans) are 'white supremacists' because they oppose ... *checks notes* ... not giving inappropriate books to kindergartners (or they like the Latin Mass or physical fitness).

They make these claims without proof, time and again.

But when there's actually a problem -- like the targeted genocide of Whites in South Africa -- the Left screams those claims are 'fake' and 'unfounded' and 'without proof' (gee, just like Joe Biden and his not-dementia).

Senator Chris Van Hollen has become one of the scummiest members of the Senate. When he's not drinking margaritas with illegal aliens, he's denying what's happening in South Africa. Despite mounds of video evidence:

What. A. Jerk.

Yes. Willfully.

Every syllable uttered by President Trump is a 'racist dogwhistle' to the Left.

But this song is conveniently ignored.

Two things Senator Van Hollen will not defend:

America

White Afrikaners subject to genocide.

Yes.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD, Lorrie.

It hurts.

But it's (D)ifferent. Because reasons.

Nailed it.

We notice he's not flying to South Africa to talk to the African National Conference, which all but confirmed the genocide in a statement not too long ago.

Do they not like margaritas, Chris?

Oh, where would we even begin to answer this?

Let's just say: EVERYTHING.

Because of their race.

Never.

