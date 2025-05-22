NYT Remembers When President Trump Was the One Taking Land From Farmers

The media has swooped in to defend the South African government after President Donald Trump's "ambush" in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Trump's claims of a white genocide are "unfounded" and "misleading" — it's actually just the disproportionate murder of white farmers that gives the impression. People really lost their minds when Trump allowed a whole 59 Afrikaners to, as Sen. Chris Van Hollen put it, "jump the line" by coming here legally while 10 million illegals crossed over the Southern border, including his wife-beating, human trafficking, gang member man crush.

Earlier, we told you how the New York Times explained that there was no confiscation of land in South Africa, only a measure that would allow the government to take land without compensation.

The Times immediately jumped into a defensive position and published its newsletter about the time Trump was the one taking land from farmers to build his big, beautiful wall.

amazing https://x.com/micsolana/status/1925267752006148412/photo/1 — Mike Solana (@micsolana) May 20, 2025

Absolute shamelessness — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 21, 2025

They do realize it's the expropriation without compensation that's the problem. — Just Loki (@LokiJulianus) May 21, 2025

Always deflect onto Trump. Their only strategy. — HODL ₿e Thy Name⚡️ (@michael_hodl) May 22, 2025

I don’t believe it can get more obvious what the agenda is. — 𝕁𝔼𝔽𝔽𝔼ℝ𝕊𝕆ℕ𝕊 𝕍𝕀𝕆𝕃𝕀ℕ (@Rust_And_Decay) May 22, 2025

Yeah. That’s exactly the same thing. — Candy Corn (@thecandycancan1) May 22, 2025

There's really no bottom to the media's depravity, is there? — Progressing California (@ProgressingCali) May 21, 2025

Ummm… does he grasp that you get paid for eminent domain? And you can sue the federal government if they value it wrong? — Optimus Dad (@Optimus_DadLA) May 22, 2025

Not to mention the border was on the border, not running through the middle of a ranch or farm.

You’re comparing seizure of property for a government use and just compensation for the landowner vs a third world country deciding it’s ok for a preferred group to murder landowners and take their stuff — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) May 22, 2025

What they don’t mention is just about every farmer volunteered to provide the land to build the border wall. They were begging for it. — Steve (@steviej0341) May 22, 2025

Was he raping and murdering the inhabitants? — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) May 22, 2025

That's not happening in South Africa … as much as Trump would like you to believe.

Holy shit. This is real. https://t.co/DuJRmn8sWO — Low Key (@Low_Key_Low_Key) May 22, 2025

For a bunch of reporters who missed President Joe Biden's precipitous cognitive decline right in front of their very eyes, they worked pretty quickly to get this story up.

***