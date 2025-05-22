NYT Remembers When President Trump Was the One Taking Land From Farmers

DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of...
Brett T. | 7:45 PM on May 22, 2025
Journalism meme

The media has swooped in to defend the South African government after President Donald Trump's "ambush" in the Oval Office on Wednesday. Trump's claims of a white genocide are "unfounded" and "misleading" — it's actually just the disproportionate murder of white farmers that gives the impression. People really lost their minds when Trump allowed a whole 59 Afrikaners to, as Sen. Chris Van Hollen put it, "jump the line" by coming here legally while 10 million illegals crossed over the Southern border, including his wife-beating, human trafficking, gang member man crush.

Earlier, we told you how the New York Times explained that there was no confiscation of land in South Africa, only a measure that would allow the government to take land without compensation.

The Times immediately jumped into a defensive position and published its newsletter about the time Trump was the one taking land from farmers to build his big, beautiful wall.

Not to mention the border was on the border, not running through the middle of a ranch or farm.

That's not happening in South Africa … as much as Trump would like you to believe.

For a bunch of reporters who missed President Joe Biden's precipitous cognitive decline right in front of their very eyes, they worked pretty quickly to get this story up.

***

