NYT: There's No Confiscation of Land in South Africa, Just a Measure to Take It Without Compensation

Brett T. | 8:20 PM on May 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we've reported, the media quickly reacted to President Donald Trump's ambush of South Africa's president, calling his claims of white genocide "unfounded," "false," "unsubstantiated," and "misleading," among others. 

A New York Times reporter says that something that caught Trump's eye was the confiscation of farmland from white farmers in South Africa. He clarified by saying that there is no confiscation of land, only a measure passed that would allow the government to take land without providing any compensation for it.

Oh, at least it's not confiscation, then.

This editor wonders how well South Africa is going to fare when all of the white farmers have either fled to the United States or been murdered. Someone needs to grow the food.

We blame the media for Americans' understanding of what's going on in South Africa. We need context so we can be angry that President Trump received a whole 59 Afrikaners as legal refugees while trying to deport Venezuelan gang members here illegally.

