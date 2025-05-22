NYT: There's No Confiscation of Land in South Africa, Just a Measure to Take It Without Compensation

As we've reported, the media quickly reacted to President Donald Trump's ambush of South Africa's president, calling his claims of white genocide "unfounded," "false," "unsubstantiated," and "misleading," among others.

A New York Times reporter says that something that caught Trump's eye was the confiscation of farmland from white farmers in South Africa. He clarified by saying that there is no confiscation of land, only a measure passed that would allow the government to take land without providing any compensation for it.

“There is no confiscation of land.” There’s just “a measure that would allow the government to take land without providing compensation.”



Brilliant reporting from the New York Times. Thanks, guys! pic.twitter.com/kUBKx7I2fA — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 21, 2025

Oh, at least it's not confiscation, then.

This editor wonders how well South Africa is going to fare when all of the white farmers have either fled to the United States or been murdered. Someone needs to grow the food.

Definition of “confiscation” apparently needs to be reviewed? — NNZP (@nnzp1730) May 21, 2025

See so not confiscating just taking of land without compensation. Makes sense. Journalism! — Sir Pumpaloaf (@Drownomatic5000) May 21, 2025

I’ve been following this issue since 2018. The mechanisms for determining if land can be appropriated without compensation are vague plus you have insane corruption in South Africa which guarantees widespread abuses. There is no way to positively spin the law. — Nathan Carson (@ndcarson) May 21, 2025

100%. Also laughable that the interview talks about seizing land that’s fallow, when, in reality, they’re expropriating productive farm land that ends up going fallow after it’s gifted to new owners who aren’t willing or able to farm it. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) May 21, 2025

I'm a South African, and regardless of whatever flimsy dressing they put on expropriation, it's given one of the most corrupt governments on earth the power to decide what's "in public interest". Like our other laws meant to redress past injustice, it will be used to steal shit. — mrmatty404 (@mrmatty404) May 21, 2025

Oh well yeah that's totally different good thing they explained it. For a second I thought people would be kicked off their land without compensation. — Modest Proposals (@modestpropos4l) May 22, 2025

And the @nytimes reporter is nodding his head like a trained seal. — Glen Bolger (@posglen) May 22, 2025

Remember, they aren't taking anyone's land YET, they are setting up the legal framework to fulfill their campaign promises. — Matt Rellew (@MRellew) May 22, 2025

This person isn't lying, he's just crafting a narrative that diverges from factual precision. — Tyler Small (@TylerSmall812) May 22, 2025

The amount of stupidity coming out of that mouth is simply staggering. — Mark (@SaltWater651) May 22, 2025

What I like is the approbative head nodding when hearing this contradictory absurdity. — Yves Meyer (@YvesMey67539300) May 22, 2025

We blame the media for Americans' understanding of what's going on in South Africa. We need context so we can be angry that President Trump received a whole 59 Afrikaners as legal refugees while trying to deport Venezuelan gang members here illegally.

