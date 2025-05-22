That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C. Shooting

Not too terribly long ago, the Left learned a new phrase, and they weren't afraid to use it: stochastic terrorism.

Everything and anything to the Right of Stalin was 'stochastic terrorism,' too.

Posting Leftist TikTok videos? Yep - stochastic terrorism.

Criticizing politicians? Also, stochastic terrorism.

Questioning 'gender-affirming care?' You guessed it! Stochastic terrorism.

But today, after a young Jewish couple was gunned down outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. we notice the 'stochastic terrorism!' crowd is awfully silent.

These “experts” seem suspiciously quiet today. pic.twitter.com/yRfXBo4Uso — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 22, 2025

Where'd they go?

Stochastic is always worse than actual, much like violent rhetoric is more contemptible than the actual violence. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) May 22, 2025

It encourages already mentally unstable Leftists to acts of violence.

The media and the experts today are busy pretending the victims were killed because they worked for the Israeli embassy, but they weren't. They were killed because they were Jewish. The killer only knew that about them, and it was enough. This is where we are. And the media have… — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) May 22, 2025

They can't be truthful, because that harms the media's narrative about Israel.

I noticed there is no statement today from @LGBTQ4Palestine Why is that? — Buffalo Al the F.R.O.G. (@TheRealFROGlife) May 22, 2025

We all know why.

They're busy trying to figure out how to blame it on Trump. — Ink Cowboy Saeger (@saegerart) May 22, 2025

That's coming.

Maybe Donie can find some Left-wing terrorism to report on now.

