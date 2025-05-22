DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of...
That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C. Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 22, 2025
ImgFlip

Not too terribly long ago, the Left learned a new phrase, and they weren't afraid to use it: stochastic terrorism. 

Everything and anything to the Right of Stalin was 'stochastic terrorism,' too. 

Posting Leftist TikTok videos? Yep - stochastic terrorism.

Criticizing politicians? Also, stochastic terrorism.

Questioning 'gender-affirming care?' You guessed it! Stochastic terrorism.

But today, after a young Jewish couple was gunned down outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, D.C. we notice the 'stochastic terrorism!' crowd is awfully silent.

Where'd they go?

It encourages already mentally unstable Leftists to acts of violence.

They can't be truthful, because that harms the media's narrative about Israel.

We all know why.

That's coming.

Maybe Donie can find some Left-wing terrorism to report on now.

