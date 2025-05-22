Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says of Trump, 'He's a Monster, Period'

DUMBBELLS: Leftists (Including Taylor Lorenz) Continue Battle Against 'Fascist' Concept of...
Brett T. | 7:10 PM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who's enjoying a 7 percent approval rating, went full-blown racist when explaining the city's hiring practices. "The reason I hire so many blacks to run Chicago," he said, "is because we're planet earth's most generous race." The mayor certainly has been generous in distributing the taxpayers' money to illegals.

Johnson's comments obviously caught the attention of the White House, and the Justice Department is probing his hiring practices. He defended them on Thursday, saying that President Donald Trump is "a monster" who's having tantrums that Johnson has an administration that reflects the city of Chicago, not the country club.

No, you see, Trump is the racist. That's why he's acting out — he feels threatened by Chicago's diversity.

Chicago has the most diverse administration in history, and probably the worst administration in history. But at least it's "diverse."

***

