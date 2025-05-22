Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says of Trump, 'He's a Monster, Period'

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who's enjoying a 7 percent approval rating, went full-blown racist when explaining the city's hiring practices. "The reason I hire so many blacks to run Chicago," he said, "is because we're planet earth's most generous race." The mayor certainly has been generous in distributing the taxpayers' money to illegals.

Johnson's comments obviously caught the attention of the White House, and the Justice Department is probing his hiring practices. He defended them on Thursday, saying that President Donald Trump is "a monster" who's having tantrums that Johnson has an administration that reflects the city of Chicago, not the country club.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has a public mental breakdown over the DOJ probing his racially-based hiring



"TRUMP IS A MONSTER" pic.twitter.com/CH6FkdiuHl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2025

I voted for Brandon Johnson crying on television — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

Same — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 22, 2025

Most diverse?



Didn’t he just get done saying he only hired black people? — jay plemons (@jayplemons) May 22, 2025

He is aware that race-based hiring decisions are illegal, yes? — NeoUnrealist (@NeoUnrealist) May 22, 2025

Mayor Johnson should focus on accountability, not deflect blame. Equal laws apply to everyone, regardless of race. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 22, 2025

How dare you investigate my racism! 😂 — Daniel Fuller (@HighPerMale) May 22, 2025

No, you see, Trump is the racist. That's why he's acting out — he feels threatened by Chicago's diversity.

Look, after Lori, ya’ll voted this guy in.



I can’t shrug harder. — The Legion is not Amused (@LegionAmused13) May 22, 2025

Most diverse administration and it is failing miserably. — KC Cameron (@FactsAlot) May 22, 2025

Confession through projection. — Chica Tomorrow (@chicatomorrow) May 22, 2025

6.6% approval rating. Lowest in history. — Ragnar Danneskjold (@FreeDanneskjold) May 22, 2025

This song and dance is nothing new. It’s not slowing Trump down anymore and they don’t know what to do. — Alan Vaughan (@avaughanjr) May 22, 2025

He's spent the last half-decade discriminating against innocent White people to claim 'justice" for the supposed 'crimes' committed by their ancestors ... and he has the gall to call Trump a monster?



Really? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 22, 2025

What a criminal clown. Can’t wait to see how he looks in orange. — Mike Hart (@MikeHart152510) May 22, 2025

Blaming others for your own racism is quite the bad take. — Michael Etheridge (@806Engineer) May 22, 2025

Chicago has the most diverse administration in history, and probably the worst administration in history. But at least it's "diverse."

