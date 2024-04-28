This Is BANANAS! Pro-Hamas Protesters A-Peel to UCLA to Ban Assault Fruits and LOL

This may be the funniest Hamas sympathizer campus protest moment yet, and the responses are hilarious!

A protestor at the UCLA 'liberated zone' (smelly left-wing protesters squatting on campus grounds against the rules) apparently has a 'potentially fatal banana allergy'. We're, of course, expected to believe this person lives in abject terror of bananas, avoiding the cafeteria, hoping one doesn't spring from the shadows like a curvaceous assassin.

They posted signs around Camp Nitwit alerting people to keep the fatal fruit away. Counterprotesters, amused by the sheer stupidity and entitlement of these people, returned with bunches of the golden fruit.

There was a protestor in the liberated zone at @UCLA with a potentially fatal banana allergy. Counterprotestors invaded the encampment and saw all the no bananas warnings. The next day they came back waving bananas like settlers waving machine guns & smeared bananas everywhere. pic.twitter.com/sPlTVnwHsu — Linda Mamoun (@mamoun_linda) April 28, 2024

'The next day they came back waving bananas like settlers waving machine guns'.

LOLOLOL!

That is a sentence that a grown woman actually wrote and sent out into the world for others to read.

The encampment was overflowing with fruits well before the bananas arrived on the scene.

Do you know if the school has stepped in on this yet? This is vile. Imagine organizing a protest to include focusing on harassing one individual with a medical condition and taking actions to harm them. — HauntedTrishHeap 🇵🇸 (@trishimal25) April 28, 2024

Many were concerned about this 'vile' act.

Why won't UCLA enforce a nonexistent rule against bananas to placate the cretins who are breaking UCLA's rules against overnight camping?

The sheer audacity of these folks. They are truly some of the dumbest people on the planet.

It has been reported but UCLA hasn’t done anything. — Linda Mamoun (@mamoun_linda) April 28, 2024

They reported it to UCLA. LOL!

Imagine intentionally breaking UCLA's rules to attempt to bully people into complying with your Hamas-friendly political positions while also being such entitled narcissists that you expect UCLA to implement a banana ban on campus to protect your rule-breaking.

BANANAS.

I'm sorry I have a violent HAMAS sympathizer allergy. If I show up to your protests, you must leave immediately — Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) April 28, 2024

When their rules are applied to them, they cry. They believe everyone else should answer to their every whim.

If UCLA was smart, they'd make them split as soon as possible.

As you might have guessed, the people of Twitter/X blasted the banana-fearing freeloaders.

Protestors: WE WILL DISMANTLE THE SYSTEMS OF OPPRESSION AND



BANANAAAAAAA!!!! pic.twitter.com/QSHQQuAzxw — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 29, 2024

LOL.

The United States must stop sending Zionists these kinds of advanced weapons pic.twitter.com/alrDjQEOsb — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 28, 2024

We'd advise against concealed carry. They get mushy.

From our cold dead hands!

Banana clip. Nice.

Somebody had to do it.

Imagine being outside in the open air and thinking other people shouldn't have bananas that are never going to touch you. There were no reports of protesters being force-fed bananas.

These people were never told 'no' by their parents.

That looks like a fully automatic banana, the most dangerous of all banana. https://t.co/zNEhXf2e8C — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 29, 2024

We need common sense banana control now!

The pro-Israel protesters need to start blasting banana-themed songs when they're trying to sleep.

We're not sure how these people think they're going to achieve anything when they can't even deal with bananacide.

LOL.

The memes and jokes keep rolling in. There are way too many to list here, so you'll need to go look for yourselves.

It's hilarious.

From the river to the sea

Please respect our allergy https://t.co/zrWqZRbGX0 — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) April 29, 2024

'There is only one solution … intifada revol … BANANAAAAAAAA!!!!'

Incoming! LOL.

Nice. We see what you did there.

"They had superior numbers and technology, but in the end, it was the banana that ultimately saved civilization."



- Chiquita Peel, historian https://t.co/pNlugIagtx — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 29, 2024

Bwahaha!

You better hope the Sweet Meteor O’Death finds you before I do. https://t.co/QBirpu4uLG pic.twitter.com/TwpYOryuxK — Amos (@AmosFromWV) April 29, 2024

That's disturbing … but funny.

Heads to Palestine Solidarity Encampment



“Knock knock”

“Who’s there”

“Banana”

“THATS ASSAULT”

“No, you’re supposed to say ‘Banana who’”

“Banana who?”

“Knock knock”

“Who’s there”

“Banana”

“Oh Goddamit!” — Magills (@magills_) April 29, 2024

This is one of the funniest things we've seen in a while on Twitter/X.

Seriously, waving bananas at an encampment of numbnuts is peaceful protest.

Get over yourselves.



