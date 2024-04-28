This Is BANANAS! Pro-Hamas Protesters A-Peel to UCLA to Ban Assault Fruits and LOL

This may be the funniest Hamas sympathizer campus protest moment yet, and the responses are hilarious!
A protestor at the UCLA 'liberated zone' (smelly left-wing protesters squatting on campus grounds against the rules) apparently has a 'potentially fatal banana allergy'. We're, of course, expected to believe this person lives in abject terror of bananas, avoiding the cafeteria, hoping one doesn't spring from the shadows like a curvaceous assassin.
They posted signs around Camp Nitwit alerting people to keep the fatal fruit away. Counterprotesters, amused by the sheer stupidity and entitlement of these people, returned with bunches of the golden fruit.
There was a protestor in the liberated zone at @UCLA with a potentially fatal banana allergy. Counterprotestors invaded the encampment and saw all the no bananas warnings. The next day they came back waving bananas like settlers waving machine guns & smeared bananas everywhere. pic.twitter.com/sPlTVnwHsu— Linda Mamoun (@mamoun_linda) April 28, 2024
'The next day they came back waving bananas like settlers waving machine guns'.
LOLOLOL!
That is a sentence that a grown woman actually wrote and sent out into the world for others to read.
The encampment was overflowing with fruits well before the bananas arrived on the scene.
Do you know if the school has stepped in on this yet? This is vile. Imagine organizing a protest to include focusing on harassing one individual with a medical condition and taking actions to harm them.— HauntedTrishHeap 🇵🇸 (@trishimal25) April 28, 2024
Many were concerned about this 'vile' act.
Why won't UCLA enforce a nonexistent rule against bananas to placate the cretins who are breaking UCLA's rules against overnight camping?
The sheer audacity of these folks. They are truly some of the dumbest people on the planet.
It has been reported but UCLA hasn’t done anything.— Linda Mamoun (@mamoun_linda) April 28, 2024
They reported it to UCLA. LOL!
Imagine intentionally breaking UCLA's rules to attempt to bully people into complying with your Hamas-friendly political positions while also being such entitled narcissists that you expect UCLA to implement a banana ban on campus to protect your rule-breaking.
Recommended
BANANAS.
I'm sorry I have a violent HAMAS sympathizer allergy. If I show up to your protests, you must leave immediately— Louis vil LeGun (@LouisvilleGun) April 28, 2024
When their rules are applied to them, they cry. They believe everyone else should answer to their every whim.
If UCLA was smart, they'd make them split as soon as possible.
Have a seat. pic.twitter.com/1caJUzEyMt— Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 29, 2024
As you might have guessed, the people of Twitter/X blasted the banana-fearing freeloaders.
Protestors: WE WILL DISMANTLE THE SYSTEMS OF OPPRESSION AND— CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) April 29, 2024
BANANAAAAAAA!!!! pic.twitter.com/QSHQQuAzxw
LOL.
The United States must stop sending Zionists these kinds of advanced weapons pic.twitter.com/alrDjQEOsb— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 28, 2024
We'd advise against concealed carry. They get mushy.
https://t.co/opQhjoIXwU pic.twitter.com/m9Q3J9If10— Magills (@magills_) April 29, 2024
From our cold dead hands!
April 29, 2024
Banana clip. Nice.
https://t.co/eg0QmGIf2L pic.twitter.com/6p1j8Sszx0— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) April 29, 2024
Somebody had to do it.
Look out, he’s got a banana! https://t.co/5sOv2b9bVm pic.twitter.com/ru4STnwax3— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 29, 2024
Imagine being outside in the open air and thinking other people shouldn't have bananas that are never going to touch you. There were no reports of protesters being force-fed bananas.
These people were never told 'no' by their parents.
That looks like a fully automatic banana, the most dangerous of all banana. https://t.co/zNEhXf2e8C— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 29, 2024
We need common sense banana control now!
Wanted for crimes against humanity. https://t.co/pNlugI9IDZ pic.twitter.com/OrFyBbarsf— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 29, 2024
The pro-Israel protesters need to start blasting banana-themed songs when they're trying to sleep.
https://t.co/zTOULdQ7T7 pic.twitter.com/5DsAdtPQfy— Magills (@magills_) April 29, 2024
We're not sure how these people think they're going to achieve anything when they can't even deal with bananacide.
INBOX:— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) April 29, 2024
Another martyr goes to paradise. https://t.co/cTID3vadi0 pic.twitter.com/V2vLzW8kbb
LOL.
Me rolling up on @UCLA tomorrow https://t.co/7NFRrvi9Te pic.twitter.com/taWptpIvgQ— Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) April 29, 2024
Drive-by https://t.co/0XSDVgIliH pic.twitter.com/htBTpmL12j— G (@stevensongs) April 29, 2024
The memes and jokes keep rolling in. There are way too many to list here, so you'll need to go look for yourselves.
It's hilarious.
From the river to the sea— Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) April 29, 2024
Please respect our allergy https://t.co/zrWqZRbGX0
'There is only one solution … intifada revol … BANANAAAAAAAA!!!!'
https://t.co/ZV99nAVKGT pic.twitter.com/U9mvihIRiB— Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) April 29, 2024
Incoming! LOL.
It’s a slippery slope… https://t.co/PoIQ3FTLGN— Petite Patriot (@Pamelajn922) April 29, 2024
Nice. We see what you did there.
"They had superior numbers and technology, but in the end, it was the banana that ultimately saved civilization."— Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) April 29, 2024
- Chiquita Peel, historian https://t.co/pNlugIagtx
Bwahaha!
You better hope the Sweet Meteor O’Death finds you before I do. https://t.co/QBirpu4uLG pic.twitter.com/TwpYOryuxK— Amos (@AmosFromWV) April 29, 2024
That's disturbing … but funny.
Heads to Palestine Solidarity Encampment— Magills (@magills_) April 29, 2024
“Knock knock”
“Who’s there”
“Banana”
“THATS ASSAULT”
“No, you’re supposed to say ‘Banana who’”
“Banana who?”
“Knock knock”
“Who’s there”
“Banana”
“Oh Goddamit!”
This is one of the funniest things we've seen in a while on Twitter/X.
Seriously, waving bananas at an encampment of numbnuts is peaceful protest.
Get over yourselves.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member