Actor Jeff Daniels Hopes Flyover State Voters Realize Trump 'Talks Down to Us'...
Google Removes Trump PAC Ad Targeting Black Men and it is Very Suspicious
The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
Joe Biden and Karine Jean Pierre Drag the 'Star Wars' Guy to a...
Mike Johnson vs MTG, Frat Bro Revolution, Time Magazine Meltdown!
KJP Assigns Blame for What Will Happen to the Middle Class If Biden...
Vile Georgetown Professor Calls Byron Donalds an 'Uncle Tom' in a Repugnant Scene
This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It...
BREAKING: Congressman Henry Cuellar Indicted for Allegedly Taking Bribes from a Foreign Co...
Columbia Professor Awards All Students A's and Cancels Final Exam Citing 'Current Conditio...
MSNBC Host Lets Robert De Niro Know He's Risking It All to Speak...
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They...
RUN, BRANDON, RUN: Chicago Mayor SPRINTS From the Media When Asked About Killed...
Senator Kennedy Humiliates Democrat Witness, Reads Nasty Old Tweets Out Loud

OOF: Chrystia Freeland Gets Buried Under a Ratio for 'World Press Freedom Day' Tweet

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  9:00 AM on May 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

May 3 was 'World Press Freedom Day' and it really made us wish that we still had one. If you haven't heard of World Press Freedom Day, don't lose any sleep over it. It's a fake commemorative day made up by the United Nations in the '90s to 'celebrate the value of truth and to protect the people who work courageously to uncover it.' 

Advertisement

LOL. Don't get us wrong, that's a noble goal. But having this objective and holiday created by the United Nations is a little like having the Nazi Party declare a 'World Jewish Celebration.'

Want proof? For this year's World Press Freedom Day Conference (another gathering of rich elites you are not invited to join), UNESCO's theme was 'the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environmental crisis.'

HAHAHAHAHA. 

UNESCO also uses World Press Freedom Day to fight against the scourge of 'disinformation,' which is honestly just too Orwellian for words. 

Maybe the best encapsulation of the world's elites hypocrisy and hierarchy surrounding World Press Freedom Day came last night from Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance. You may remember her as the person who froze the bank accounts of the people who organized and donated to the Canadian trucker rally during COVID

Yep. She's all about 'freedom,' she is.

Oh, honey. How stupid do you think people are? 

One of the first to mock Freeland for her tweet was Ezra Levant, the publisher of Rebel News. 

Recommended

Actor Jeff Daniels Hopes Flyover State Voters Realize Trump 'Talks Down to Us' Unlike Biden
Doug P.
Advertisement

This video is from January of THIS YEAR. The reporter seen here is Rebel News' David Menzies. And Freeland's security detail assaulted and arrested him for asking Freeland uncomfortable questions about terrorist groups. 

Happy World Press Freedom Day, indeed. Just remember that it doesn't apply to anyone who would dare report on Freeland herself. 

You get the point. Freeland received HUNDREDS of replies and QTs just like these. 

But as bad as the video is of her smiling as her goons roughed up a reporter, it got even worse for Freeland. People also questioned what kind of free press operates in Canada. 

Advertisement

The CBC, Canada's largest broadcasting company, manages its day-to-day operations independently, but it reports directly to Parliament, the government selects its president, and the government provides approximately 70 percent of its funding.

Doesn't sound like much of a 'free press' to us. 

Regime media is the ONLY media that Freeland wants. 

Talking about a free media under a Justin Trudeau administration is just laughable on its face. 

Advertisement

The truth hurts, doesn't it, Ms. Freeland? 

And just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for her, the subject of her grandfather came up, a renowned 'journalist' in his own right. 

OOF. 

Freeland's grandfather was Mykhailo Khomiak, a Ukrainian newspaper editor during the World War II era. In 1939, he moved from Ukraine to Krakow, Poland, to live in an apartment seized from a Jewish family. He was approved by the Nazi regime as editor-in-chief of a Ukrainian newspaper, which published anti-Jewish screeds and contributed to the propaganda that led to the Holocaust. At the end of the war, he fled Poland to Canada where he changed his name to 'Michael Chomiak.'

Now, we're not necessarily ones to visit the sins of the grandfather on the granddaughter, but it does make you wonder why, in 2022, Freeland was seen supporting a far-right, Nazi-linked Ukrainian nationalist movement and why, the next year, the Canadian government welcomed and honored an actual Nazi

Advertisement

Hmm. Maybe Freeland should not talk about the importance of a free press. Maybe she shouldn't talk about anything at all, with her track record. 

That was the consensus of Twitter anyway. 

LOL. 

Honest. Accurate. Concise. 

We think the Free Texas News should win a Pulitzer for its reporting on Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. 

Tags: CANADA FREE SPEECH PRESS JUSTIN TRUDEAU RATIO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Actor Jeff Daniels Hopes Flyover State Voters Realize Trump 'Talks Down to Us' Unlike Biden
Doug P.
Google Removes Trump PAC Ad Targeting Black Men and it is Very Suspicious
justmindy
This Video of Biden's Chief Economic Adviser Is Making the Rounds (Yeah, It Explains a LOT)
Doug P.
KJP Assigns Blame for What Will Happen to the Middle Class If Biden Lets Trump's Tax Cuts Expire
Doug P.
Arrested UCLA Protester Returning to Retrieve Belongings Upset to Find Out Where They Are
Doug P.
The NH Libertarian Party Goes on a Weird Twitter Spiral about Feeding Orphans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Actor Jeff Daniels Hopes Flyover State Voters Realize Trump 'Talks Down to Us' Unlike Biden Doug P.
Advertisement