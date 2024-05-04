OOF: Chrystia Freeland Gets Buried Under a Ratio for 'World Press Freedom Day' Tweet

May 3 was 'World Press Freedom Day' and it really made us wish that we still had one. If you haven't heard of World Press Freedom Day, don't lose any sleep over it. It's a fake commemorative day made up by the United Nations in the '90s to 'celebrate the value of truth and to protect the people who work courageously to uncover it.'

Advertisement

LOL. Don't get us wrong, that's a noble goal. But having this objective and holiday created by the United Nations is a little like having the Nazi Party declare a 'World Jewish Celebration.'

Want proof? For this year's World Press Freedom Day Conference (another gathering of rich elites you are not invited to join), UNESCO's theme was 'the importance of journalism and freedom of expression in the context of the current global environmental crisis.'



HAHAHAHAHA.

UNESCO also uses World Press Freedom Day to fight against the scourge of 'disinformation,' which is honestly just too Orwellian for words.

Maybe the best encapsulation of the world's elites hypocrisy and hierarchy surrounding World Press Freedom Day came last night from Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance. You may remember her as the person who froze the bank accounts of the people who organized and donated to the Canadian trucker rally during COVID.

Yep. She's all about 'freedom,' she is.

A healthy democracy depends on an active free press. To the brave women and men around the world who can face assault and persecution for uncovering the truth — thank you.#WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/u7kFVFiNOW — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) May 3, 2024

Oh, honey. How stupid do you think people are?

One of the first to mock Freeland for her tweet was Ezra Levant, the publisher of Rebel News.

Here’s you smirking as your bodyguards arrest and assault a reporter. pic.twitter.com/tFwYNmEiGh https://t.co/3UdAkv0wwO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 3, 2024

This video is from January of THIS YEAR. The reporter seen here is Rebel News' David Menzies. And Freeland's security detail assaulted and arrested him for asking Freeland uncomfortable questions about terrorist groups.

Happy World Press Freedom Day, indeed. Just remember that it doesn't apply to anyone who would dare report on Freeland herself.

Aren't you the one who has reporters arrested? https://t.co/epffYHNdgq — DMul (@DonMulhern) May 4, 2024

This is you having the free press, the ones not on your Govt payroll arrested for daring to ask you a question in public... pic.twitter.com/FcbsljnEQU — Rex Glacer (@rexglacer) May 4, 2024

I remember when David Menzies was detained while simply trying to ask you questions on the street.https://t.co/FqeEWtCOM8 — EleventySigma CygnusAtratus (@eleventysigma) May 3, 2024

Oh you've got to be kidding me. I think @TheMenzoid disagrees with your definition of "FREE"

AS DO WE ALL pic.twitter.com/NAeA6HAPvz — Dayton Fay 🇨🇦 (@daytonfay) May 4, 2024

You get the point. Freeland received HUNDREDS of replies and QTs just like these.

But as bad as the video is of her smiling as her goons roughed up a reporter, it got even worse for Freeland. People also questioned what kind of free press operates in Canada.

Advertisement

You’re a joke.



“Free Press” doesn’t mean paying CBC 1.2 billion a year and subsiding the others to spew your narrative. — Ann Rolle 🍎🍏 (@AnnRolle_) May 4, 2024

The CBC, Canada's largest broadcasting company, manages its day-to-day operations independently, but it reports directly to Parliament, the government selects its president, and the government provides approximately 70 percent of its funding.

Doesn't sound like much of a 'free press' to us.

"Its why we pay millions of dollars to them for "journalism" that is basically advertising and spin." — Old greenone (Jaime Cooke), space pirate. (@GreenoneOld) May 4, 2024

Does that include regime media who are paid to parrot the emails from the PMO? — Michael Hanrahan 🇨🇦 (@mhanrahanYUL) May 4, 2024

Regime media is the ONLY media that Freeland wants.

Last time I checked if you give incentives for biased coverage, then it's not free press is it? — Corey 🇨🇦🇺🇲 (@CPrime420) May 4, 2024

Your boss admitted he pays off the press 😂 — CuriousCanuck (@hvacgirl1973) May 4, 2024

Talking about a free media under a Justin Trudeau administration is just laughable on its face.

It aint free when Canadian's taxes pay for it. https://t.co/iRrrzRmo4D — Dan Perrins (@BlackBeard20096) May 4, 2024

A “free press” means free FROM government interference.



Putting journalists on government payroll violates the very notion of a free press.



Journalists should not be paid by the government, as it is an obvious conflict of interest. https://t.co/C4HLLRi2vu — Kris Sims (@kris_sims) May 3, 2024

Advertisement

The truth hurts, doesn't it, Ms. Freeland?

And just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for her, the subject of her grandfather came up, a renowned 'journalist' in his own right.

Your grandpa seized and ran a Jewish owned newspaper and then declared Ukraine Judenfrie. https://t.co/Ky9hxTsnyJ — Tom Swetland (@SwetlandTom) May 4, 2024

Your grand father chomiak workled for HITLERS press!



You parade NAZIAS in the HoC!https://t.co/HqFq1y2aYc pic.twitter.com/xgOqxkBDFQ — Robbie Foss (@RobbieFoss) May 4, 2024

OOF.

Freeland's grandfather was Mykhailo Khomiak, a Ukrainian newspaper editor during the World War II era. In 1939, he moved from Ukraine to Krakow, Poland, to live in an apartment seized from a Jewish family. He was approved by the Nazi regime as editor-in-chief of a Ukrainian newspaper, which published anti-Jewish screeds and contributed to the propaganda that led to the Holocaust. At the end of the war, he fled Poland to Canada where he changed his name to 'Michael Chomiak.'

Now, we're not necessarily ones to visit the sins of the grandfather on the granddaughter, but it does make you wonder why, in 2022, Freeland was seen supporting a far-right, Nazi-linked Ukrainian nationalist movement and why, the next year, the Canadian government welcomed and honored an actual Nazi.

10. And last year, Chrystia Freeland held up a scarf promoting a far-right Ukrainian Nationalist movement linked to Neo-Nazis commemorating Stefan Bandera, the Nazi criminal. Freeland deleted her social media posts, but not before the photo was saved: https://t.co/NAQHtLKmm7 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 24, 2023

Advertisement

Hmm. Maybe Freeland should not talk about the importance of a free press. Maybe she shouldn't talk about anything at all, with her track record.

That was the consensus of Twitter anyway.

Here's my brave reporting in response to your statement on this #WorldPressFreedomDay



🚨🚨 BREAKING:



You suck 😒 pic.twitter.com/SjDBJ51vjq — Free Texas News (@freetexasnews) May 4, 2024

LOL.

Honest. Accurate. Concise.

We think the Free Texas News should win a Pulitzer for its reporting on Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.