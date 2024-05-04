White House Isn't Finished Trying to Milk Every Ounce of Cringe Out of Star Wars Day

Today is what many call "Star Wars Day," but for the White House and actor Mark Hamill, it's been Star Wars week.

Having solved all other problems, President Biden met with Hamill yesterday. Afterwards, Hamill went to the White House briefing room and showed off the aviator sunglasses he said Biden gave him and described how the meeting went:

⚠️ WARNING: CRINGE



"I said, 'Can I call you Joebi wan Kenobi?'" pic.twitter.com/DNR9zRIoOZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 3, 2024

That took place yesterday, but there was one more day of cringe to go, and this is today's offering:

We had a very good feeling about this.



May the 4th be with you, America. pic.twitter.com/uZVS5qHkcG — President Biden (@POTUS) May 4, 2024

Biden could have made the Star Wars vibe more authentic if he'd worn his CPAP mask for that short video.

And just like that, he ruined it https://t.co/AXrzkTXsFz — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 4, 2024

Biden: Are you sure the kids will think this is cool? I don't know much about Star Trek.

WH staffers: It's Star Wars, and yeah, trust us -- we haven't gotten your approval rating into the mid-thirties by being clueless!

Mark Hamill really flew all the way from California to DC to crack that cringe “Joe-B-Wan Kenobi” joke and film this short clip. But if you are a regular American, Democrats don’t want you to fly and instead ride a bicycle across the country. https://t.co/D5wdJlV8w2 — e-beth (@ebeth360) May 4, 2024

As usual, the Left are exceptions to their own rules. Especially if they tweet sycophantic praise for this administration to their five million followers. That's enough to get you invited to the White House.