Maybe it’s just us, but it seems Little Adam Kinzinger is very upset about Speaker McCarthy sharing ALL of the J6 footage with Tucker Carlson. Huh, wonder why that could be? Perhaps Adam is concerned we’ll see what really happened that day, realize they lied SO MUCH to push a certain narrative, and ultimately demand they all be held accountable for what they put this country through.

Perhaps.

He’s so fussy:

All we hear when we read his tweet is, ‘REEEEE REEEEE REEEE!’

Adam, bro, you had every opportunity to release the footage … you didn’t.

You know he cried a little when he wrote it.

We’re willing to bet he DEFINITELY cried after the way people responded.

Hey, crybaby …

That works.

We all know why they showed what they did and hid what they did.

They never thought they’d get caught.

If anyone knows about ‘lies lies lies,’ it’s Adam.

HOW HORRIFIC.

Clearly, they didn’t want it released.

They even hired an ABC producer.

We know exactly what he’s afraid of here.

And he should be.

Totally weird.

We see you, Adam.

We see all of you.

***

***

