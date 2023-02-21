Maybe it’s just us, but it seems Little Adam Kinzinger is very upset about Speaker McCarthy sharing ALL of the J6 footage with Tucker Carlson. Huh, wonder why that could be? Perhaps Adam is concerned we’ll see what really happened that day, realize they lied SO MUCH to push a certain narrative, and ultimately demand they all be held accountable for what they put this country through.

Perhaps.

He’s so fussy:

So Kevin McCarthy shared the surveillance footage, not with the rest of congress, investigators, or anyone like that. It was @TuckerCarlson. The “elisestefanik’ing” of McCarthy has been breathtaking, and not the man I thought i knew before Trump. Lies lies lies — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 21, 2023

All we hear when we read his tweet is, ‘REEEEE REEEEE REEEE!’

Adam, bro, you had every opportunity to release the footage … you didn’t.

You know he cried a little when he wrote it.

We’re willing to bet he DEFINITELY cried after the way people responded.

Hey, crybaby, Congress and the investigators already had the video. So did you. You lied about it. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 21, 2023

Hey, crybaby …

That works.

The bigger question is why didn’t you push for sharing the footage (that obviously existed) with the media before this, when democrats controlled everything? Oh. — Merianne Jensen (@MerianneJensen) February 21, 2023

We all know why they showed what they did and hid what they did.

They never thought they’d get caught.

Well, it sounds like the fraudulent J6 committee, that was actually a big joke, is getting a little concerned about stuff you guys already knew, and didn’t share with anybody. Do you want to talk about “lies lies lies”? Let’s go. — D Sprinkle 🚛💨💕 (@dalonnas_60) February 21, 2023

If anyone knows about ‘lies lies lies,’ it’s Adam.

Congress had the video. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 21, 2023

Adam Schiff and the J6 committee doctored text messages belonging to sitting members of Congress and leaked them to the press. Now Democrats are crying about Tucker Carlson having access to J6 surveillance footage LMAO — John D (@RedWingGrips) February 21, 2023

Raw footage. Given to the press for the American people to see.. Truly treasonous! 🤡 — Big Mike (@thefirstbigmike) February 21, 2023

HOW HORRIFIC.

The Jan 6 committee could have released it whenever they wanted? — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) February 21, 2023

Clearly, they didn’t want it released.

So you and the other members of the committee hid the entire video from us, you just selectively showed bits and pieces but McCarthy releases the entire thing to the most watched person in the media so we can all see it and he’s the bad guy??? 🤣 — Tammy Marie (@tamarammarie) February 21, 2023

Adam’s afraid he’s gonna go to jail for his part in the commission’s deceptive tv production. — DOOOD Ranks (@TomGreer8) February 21, 2023

What you've been a part of with Americans rotting in jail is treasonous. I hope and pray all is exposed! — 🇺🇸Redrivergrl🇺🇸 Freedom isn't free (@redrivergrl) February 21, 2023

You had 2 years to release the footage. You didn’t. But you sure did stitch together some great propaganda clips to share with the world. So it seems you’re accusing @TuckerCarlson of potentially *going* to do what you have already done. Hmmmmm… #ConfessionThroughProjection — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 21, 2023

They even hired an ABC producer.

The bigger question is WHY THE FACK DIDN'T YOUR STUPID COMMITTEE share it? What are you so afraid of? — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 21, 2023

We know exactly what he’s afraid of here.

And he should be.

This is a weird way of saying “I was just exposed for lying” — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) February 21, 2023

Totally weird.

We see you, Adam.

We see all of you.

***

***

