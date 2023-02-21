Gosh golly and gee, we’re starting to think there’s a reason Adam Schiff is complaining about Kevin McCarthy giving Tucker Carlson ALL of the January 6 footage. Almost as if he knows there are things that will not look good for him or ANY of the a-holes on the J6 Committee.

But especially Schiff for Brains, Dip Schiff, Adam Full Of Schiff (we could do this all day).

Doctored texts? REALLY?

During January 6 Hearing, Schiff Doctored Text Messages Between Mark Meadows And Rep. Jim Jordan https://t.co/uSKVmSph81 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 21, 2023

Schiff is so dirty you guys.

From The Federalist:

Oops, he did it again. After leaking fake Donald Trump, Jr. emails, fabricating the transcript of a 2019 phone call between former President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president, and lying about his interactions with the so-called whistleblower behind House Democrats’ first impeachment of Trump, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is now running the same con against a fellow lawmaker. During a hearing Monday night on the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Adam Schiff claimed to have proof that a member of Congress texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to instruct former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Not only did Schiff misrepresent the substance of the text message and its source, he even doctored original text messages, which were obtained and reviewed by The Federalist in their entirety.

So dirty.

How is that man able to remain free? — Bambito (@bambito) February 21, 2023

It’s that fancy ‘D’ by his name.

Schiff should not have that security clearance. — Stephen (@01splcheck) February 21, 2023

Isn't that some type of obstruction? — VirginiaSlim (@redpack57) February 21, 2023

We’re certainly not experts but YOU’D THINK.

So, Mr. @SpeakerMcCarthy , what will you do about this? — Kelly Stephen 🇺🇸 (@kgstephen) February 21, 2023

Absolutely a fair question.

Anyone surprised they literally doctored trumps speech for the committee hearings see “peacefully and patriotically” — Edward Farfignugen (@KRadalasko) February 21, 2023

Sadly, at this point, nothing surprises us.

Imagine if a republican had done that to democrats. — earthvox (@earthvox) February 21, 2023

It would be ALL OVER the news and they would be calling for this Republican to resign.

Speak up, Adam.

