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Impeachmental Illness: Scott Jennings Burns CNN Dems Who Claim Party’s Not Running on Removing Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:05 PM on June 12, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

It’s always interesting when CNN has Democrats on its panel shows who either don’t know what their party is saying and doing or who openly lie about their party's intentions. That’s why it’s helpful when CNN books Republican commentator Scott Jennings on its shows to break Democrats from their amnesia or expose their lies. This happened recently when Democrats Xochitl Hinojosa and Bakari Sellers claimed their party wasn’t running on impeaching President Donald Trump if they flip the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Scott Jennings gets the last laugh after Xochitl Hinojosa claimed Democrats aren’t preaching or running on impeaching President Trump.

All it took was one simple question to Bakari Sellers to completely DESTROY her narrative.

SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment resolution. That’s going to happen...”

JENNINGS: “Let me ask you a question.”

“If you went to a Democratic political dinner tonight and somebody asked you in front of the crowd, should we impeach Donald Trump?”

“And you said, no, what would happen to you?”

“Would you be thrown out in three seconds or one second?”

HINOJOSA: “Democrats are not running on impeachment, and that is not what they’re talking to the American people...”

JENNINGS: “Absolutely they are.”

HINOJOSA: “No, they aren’t. They...It’s a fact, Scott. They are not running on impeachment.” 

SELLERS: “I mean, don’t ask me. I mean, I think the president of the United States should be impeached, but I ain’t running for nothing.”

JENNINGS: “See!”

Here’s how it went down on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

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They’re led entirely by their emotions and will never stop trying to kick Trump out of office.

Posters say the message from the Democrat Party and its candidates this election cycle (and every election cycle) is clear: ‘We’re going after Trump!’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been very vocal and clear that removing Trump and members of his administration is the Democrat Party’s focus.

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Commenters know that’s what will happen should Democrats regain power.

Democrat talking heads can stop feigning ignorance. If Democrats win big on Election Day, they’ll proclaim they’re going after Trump and everyone in his orbit. Count on it.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SCOTT JENNINGS

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