Impeachmental Illness: Scott Jennings Burns CNN Dems Who Claim Party’s Not Running on Removing Trump

It’s always interesting when CNN has Democrats on its panel shows who either don’t know what their party is saying and doing or who openly lie about their party's intentions. That’s why it’s helpful when CNN books Republican commentator Scott Jennings on its shows to break Democrats from their amnesia or expose their lies. This happened recently when Democrats Xochitl Hinojosa and Bakari Sellers claimed their party wasn’t running on impeaching President Donald Trump if they flip the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

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Scott Jennings gets the last laugh after Xochitl Hinojosa claimed Democrats aren’t preaching or running on impeaching President Trump. All it took was one simple question to Bakari Sellers to completely DESTROY her narrative. SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment resolution. That’s going to happen...” JENNINGS: “Let me ask you a question.” “If you went to a Democratic political dinner tonight and somebody asked you in front of the crowd, should we impeach Donald Trump?” “And you said, no, what would happen to you?” “Would you be thrown out in three seconds or one second?” HINOJOSA: “Democrats are not running on impeachment, and that is not what they’re talking to the American people...” JENNINGS: “Absolutely they are.” HINOJOSA: “No, they aren’t. They...It’s a fact, Scott. They are not running on impeachment.” SELLERS: “I mean, don’t ask me. I mean, I think the president of the United States should be impeached, but I ain’t running for nothing.” JENNINGS: “See!”

Here’s how it went down on CNN NewsNight. (WATCH)

Scott Jennings gets the last laugh after Xochitl Hinojosa claimed Democrats aren’t preaching or running on impeaching President Trump.



All it took was one simple question to Bakari Sellers to completely DESTROY her narrative.



SELLERS: “I believe Al Green filed an impeachment… pic.twitter.com/7IVN1HCXFP — Overton (@overton_news) June 12, 2026

Lol. They have been trying to impeach him since he came down the escalator. They never stop. — tb (@lean_right75) June 12, 2026

Just look at the facial expressions & body movements of the TDS talking heads.

They just cant control their emotions, ever.

All of them. — Vojo (@extacy1375) June 12, 2026

They’re led entirely by their emotions and will never stop trying to kick Trump out of office.

Posters say the message from the Democrat Party and its candidates this election cycle (and every election cycle) is clear: ‘We’re going after Trump!’

These people really need to get out and talk to the American people because we hear about impeach him, tear down everything he’s built. and that’s what they wanna run on, i’m only saying what I’m hearing from your side so don’t say nobody wants that, you all do. — KRM / Kevin (@the_K_R_M) June 12, 2026

There was a local tv by one of our Reps and all his ad said that his agenda was to impeach Trump … absolutely no other idea or policy for the people … — Jenna J. (@JennaJR22) June 12, 2026

She must be living in an alternative universe. The whole plan democrats seem to have if they take control of congress is to load up the supreme court and impeach trump. What else have they got to offer that we're missing? — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) June 12, 2026

Democrats ARE running ion IMPEACHMENT as well as threats of legal action against ALL Conservatives!

THIS is totalitarian regime territory- similar to Bidens totalitarian wanna be Regime with the AutoPen. Except Jeffries promises to make it BIGGER! — Teena Johnson (@TeenaJ) June 12, 2026

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been very vocal and clear that removing Trump and members of his administration is the Democrat Party’s focus.

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Commenters know that’s what will happen should Democrats regain power.

Just cause you SAY "it's a Fact" does NOT mean its a Fact Woman!! OF COURSE DEMS ARE WAITING TO IMPEACH TRUMP EVERY SECOND!!!!! — Diane Dalton (@DianeDa53496198) June 12, 2026

Impeachment at one time in this Country WAS RARE!



But now Democrats want to do it routinely…



They can’t run on their policies (open border, high taxes, spending money etc) …so DEMS RUN ON “let’s just get rid of this President”… — Let’s go Brandon! 🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏 (@PaulaDeplorable) June 12, 2026

30 seconds after Democrats get the gavel they will impeach Trump. — Q (@Quirk22) June 12, 2026

Democrat talking heads can stop feigning ignorance. If Democrats win big on Election Day, they’ll proclaim they’re going after Trump and everyone in his orbit. Count on it.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.