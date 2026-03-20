They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize Power Against GOP in 2029

Well, at least he's honest. Democrat Governor JB Pritzker (who is definitely running for President because he's on Ozempic, clearly) shared his thoughts on what Democrats are calling 'Project 2029'. One of their top priorities is apparently arresting conservatives. Welp.

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Democrat JB Pritzker reveals Democrats’ plan for ‘Project 2029’ and how Democrats aim to jail Trump administration officials once they are in power:



Lulu Garcia-Navarro: “What is a project 2029 agenda look like for you?”



JB Pritzker: “I'll just say a couple of things that I… pic.twitter.com/PV63sGd5Kx — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 17, 2026

When they tell you who they are, believe them. The GOP can't afford to be complacent and not go vote.

JB Pritzker says the quiet part out loud



If Democrats win in 2029 they’re gonna target Conservatives and Trump admin officials with politically motivated lawfare pic.twitter.com/2DwBn2mX3B — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2026

It's easy to think this is all hyperbole, but it's exactly what they did to Trump to try and keep him out of the White House the second time. In Trump's case, he had plenty of money to mount a legal defense. Most normies don't have that. They'll stand no chance against a weaponized White House. Think of the people who went to prison for demonstrating outside abortion clinics, for example. Thank God Trump gave them a pardon, but if Democrats would have won the White House, they would still be behind bars.

The level of accountability that will be necessary will make some people uncomfortable but it has to be done. Every Democrat must be on board; the very second we touch power again we must be ready. https://t.co/qmD96Gp6zR — Tim (@trouble_man90) March 20, 2026

This is why Republicans can't be ambivalent or even double minded. The Democrats have told us what they plan to do.

I will support whatever Democrat runs on complete and total prosecution of the entire Trump administration, top to bottom.



No more "Looking forward not backward." No more "Coming together for the good of the country."



We need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. https://t.co/FWKmyRulRN — Patrick S. Tomlinson (@stealthygeek) March 20, 2026

This is really how they think. They aren't even trying to hide it.

Prepping for his run with lawfare and Ozempic, I see. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) March 20, 2026

Democrats will go even harder next time.

Democrats just openly admitted Project 2029 = hunt down & jail every Trump official + federal agent they can reach.

Meanwhile Republicans still debating "norms" while the other side sharpens the guillotine. Wake up before your side gets erased in 2029. — CryptoJess (@CryptoJessx) March 20, 2026

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Americans need to wake up.

They sure do love lawfare.

Didn’t they get their fill over the past decade?



One of these days Democrats will come up with a new playbook. But today is not that day. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 20, 2026

Straight out of the Communist playbook and there are people who call themselves "liberals" who think this is all a perfectly good way to run a country. — JSM Music (@J_S_M_Music) March 19, 2026

They are Communists at heart.

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