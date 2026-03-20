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They’re Not Even Hiding It Anymore: Pritzker Lays Out Dems Plan to Weaponize Power Against GOP in 2029

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 20, 2026
Yarn

Well, at least he's honest. Democrat Governor JB Pritzker (who is definitely running for President because he's on Ozempic, clearly) shared his thoughts on what Democrats are calling 'Project 2029'. One of their top priorities is apparently arresting conservatives. Welp.

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When they tell you who they are, believe them. The GOP can't afford to be complacent and not go vote.

It's easy to think this is all hyperbole, but it's exactly what they did to Trump to try and keep him out of the White House the second time. In Trump's case, he had plenty of money to mount a legal defense. Most normies don't have that. They'll stand no chance against a weaponized White House. Think of the people who went to prison for demonstrating outside abortion clinics, for example. Thank God Trump gave them a pardon, but if Democrats would have won the White House, they would still be behind bars.

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This is why Republicans can't be ambivalent or even double minded. The Democrats have told us what they plan to do. 

This is really how they think. They aren't even trying to hide it.

Democrats will go even harder next time. 

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Americans need to wake up.

They are Communists at heart. 

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DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP JB PRITZKER LAW AND ORDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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Oh, HONEY, Stop ... Who Wants to Tell Her? MN Dem OBGYN Rep's Cringe Voter ID 'Dunk' Flops HARD Sam J.
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