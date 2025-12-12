Walking Schtick: Cane-Waving Al Green’s Trump Impeachment Stunt Fails (Again) but Other Dems Aren’t Done

Democrat Al Green brought articles of impeachment (again) against President Donald Trump on Thursday. It failed. But impeachments are not done as Democrats gear up to impeach members of Trump’s Cabinet. It’s indicative of Democrats’ inability to win on ideas and policies. One Democrat reportedly said that it looks like impeachment is being used for campaigning.

Here’s more. (READ)

Senior Democrats are LIVID that Rep. Al Green brought up another President Trump impeachment and FAILED in a 237-140 vote." It feels like people are using impeachment as a campaign tactic." "47 Democrats voted 'present,' including Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Clark, and Chair Aguilar." "They said impeachment should be a sacred tool."Al Green's Texas district is drawn out in the 2026 redistricting. He's a FAILURE on his way out now!

Here’s coverage of the failed impeachment from Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Senior Democrats are LIVID that Rep. Al Green brought up another President Trump impeachment and FAILED in a 237-140 vote



"It feels like people are using impeachment as a campaign tactic." 😂



"47 Democrats voted 'present,' including Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Clark and… pic.twitter.com/E7BY4Ma2HP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

If the democrats thought impeachment was a sacred tool, they would have voted no.



Voting “present” is a cop out. — The Liquortarian (@Quibblicious) December 12, 2025

Al Green still here trying for impeachment for real?! 😂 — Lucifer Morningstar (@lexjlu) December 12, 2025

He’s just riding out his last days in the House.

Posters say there’s an obvious reason it feels like Democrats are using impeachment promises to get elected.

Impeachment as a campaign tactic feels wild — Rohail (@Rohail_2002) December 12, 2025

"It feels like people are using impeachment as a campaign tactic. “Gee, ya think maybe?” Al Green is one of the biggest POS Democrat racists in Congress…the man is embarrassing. — ❤️‍🔥 𝓓𝓪𝓻 ❤️‍🔥 (@DameScorpio) December 12, 2025

"It feels like people are using impeachment as a campaign tactic."



It feels like that because they're openly running on the platform of, "I'm gonna get Trump!" pic.twitter.com/GRWq15QQR9 — yelcat (@yelcat2) December 12, 2025

That’s exactly what Democrats are doing.

Democrats know they don’t have the votes to impeach Trump now, but there’s no doubt they’ll vote in unison if they retake power in the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

Voted present (to keep their hand hidden for their next impeachment attempt???) — Steve Osborn (@holdthelineQQ) December 12, 2025

Those 47 who voted "present" are waiting until the Democrats control the House. If that happens, every single one of them will vote "yes." Even the ones who voted "no" will vote "yes" even if it is for the same articles. — Starship Trooper (@SpiritOfRadio87) December 12, 2025

That's exactly what they're going to do, and it will pass, if they win the mid-terms, and the @SenateGOP and @HouseGOP are handing to them. Makes you wonder if that's what they secretly want, doesn't it? — Cindy819 (@cholsworth54) December 12, 2025

There are definitely Republicans who want to return the GOP to what it was before Trump.

Texas Republicans eliminated Green’s district in its recent redistricting. Green’s days in the House are numbered.

Al Green never belonged in Congress in the first place

Should be accountability for failed attempts — Rob Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@Niatross68) December 12, 2025

He will be out within a year. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

Fortunately, Green will be gone next year and we will have slightly less drama in Congress. — Freya (@Freya9v9) December 12, 2025

There’s always Democrats waiting in the wings to inject their demented drama into everything. Green will be gone, but his antics will be picked up by other Democrats looking to make names for themselves, especially if they think it will get them re-elected.

