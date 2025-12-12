Governor Tim Walz Is Asked About Responsibility for Somali Fraud Scandal and Pivots...
VIP
Walking Schtick: Cane-Waving Al Green’s Trump Impeachment Stunt Fails (Again) but Other Dems Aren’t Done

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on December 12, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrat Al Green brought articles of impeachment (again) against President Donald Trump on Thursday. It failed. But impeachments are not done as Democrats gear up to impeach members of Trump’s Cabinet. It’s indicative of Democrats’ inability to win on ideas and policies. One Democrat reportedly said that it looks like impeachment is being used for campaigning.

Here’s more. (READ)

Senior Democrats are LIVID that Rep. Al Green brought up another President Trump impeachment and FAILED in a 237-140 vote."

It feels like people are using impeachment as a campaign tactic."

"47 Democrats voted 'present,' including Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Clark, and Chair Aguilar."

"They said impeachment should be a sacred tool."Al Green's Texas district is drawn out in the 2026 redistricting. 

He's a FAILURE on his way out now! 

Here’s coverage of the failed impeachment from Fox News. (WATCH)

He’s just riding out his last days in the House.

Posters say there’s an obvious reason it feels like Democrats are using impeachment promises to get elected.

That’s exactly what Democrats are doing.

Democrats know they don’t have the votes to impeach Trump now, but there’s no doubt they’ll vote in unison if they retake power in the House and Senate in the midterm elections.

There are definitely Republicans who want to return the GOP to what it was before Trump.

Texas Republicans eliminated Green’s district in its recent redistricting. Green’s days in the House are numbered.

There’s always Democrats waiting in the wings to inject their demented drama into everything. Green will be gone, but his antics will be picked up by other Democrats looking to make names for themselves, especially if they think it will get them re-elected.

