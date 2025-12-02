Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump Admin Players

Democrats have made no secret of their various plans if they regain the House and Senate and seize control of the White House in the 2028 presidential election. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, who once pushed back on political prosecutions, is promising that’s exactly what his team will do to everyone currently in the Trump administration.

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Hakeem Jeffries, who has railed non-stop against political prosecutions for the last year, threatens political prosecutions:



“The statute of limitations for any crimes being committed now is five years. It will extend well beyond the end of the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/AVgHzZGhlU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Jeffries just admitted what Democrats really want: weaponize the law against political opponents. Pure corruption. — harparr (@harparr1) December 1, 2025

Democrats will drag everyone they can into court despite no wrongdoing.

Posters say Jeffries isn’t just grandstanding, he’s genuinely laying out what the Democrat Party will do if they are in control.

Unlike our side, they will actually do it, he's not threatening, look what they did to Trump. — Da Phuc (@RealDaPhuc) December 1, 2025

they absolutely will. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

Lawfare is what they do. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) December 1, 2025

They kicked the lawfare into overdrive during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Commenters say to prepare for a darker, even more vengeful Democrat Party than we’ve seen before.

They will make the last go-round look like a walk in through the daisies if given the chance. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

All the reason we must strike now.

We must strike hard.

Our biggest concern, what comes after Trump. — sagacity (@NewfoundStudio) December 1, 2025

Nuking the filibuster would be a viable option if Republicans were united. Unfortunately, they’re not.

Posters say Jeffries isn’t known for his smarts. That doesn’t make him less dangerous. (WATCH)

Rumor in DC is he's not very bright. I'm saying it nicer than Ruthless did. pic.twitter.com/0kkhRBUgZO — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 1, 2025

I wish he would just stop talking — Shan Specter (@Shan_Specter) December 1, 2025

I wish it didn’t take him 30 seconds to complete a simple thought — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 1, 2025

You can fly a jumbo jet between those awkward pauses of his.

Posters say former President Joe Biden may have given Trump a way to protect his White House team.

Don’t get too excited Hakeem. The autopen still has plenty of time to sign preemptive pardons. Just as it did for Hunter et al. in the last administration. — Normalize Critical Thinking (@jimok2002) December 1, 2025

Well now, thx to Brandon, that preemptive pardons are thing.... — Oy Vey (who/what) (@OyVeyIzhMir) December 1, 2025

Blanket pardons are a thing now thanks to sleepy joe. — CoJack 3🇺🇸🇬🇧🇿🇦🇿🇼 (@Houjoumond) December 1, 2025

It’ll be fun watching Democrats scream if Trump hands out preemptive pardons before he leaves office. They’ll owe their misery to Biden.

