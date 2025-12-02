Dem Hakeem Jeffries Says His Party’s Payback Plans Involve Political Prosecutions of Trump Admin Players

Dem Mark Kelly Derides Secretary of War Pete Hegseth for Wanting a Lethal...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 AM on December 02, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats have made no secret of their various plans if they regain the House and Senate and seize control of the White House in the 2028 presidential election. Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, who once pushed back on political prosecutions, is promising that’s exactly what his team will do to everyone currently in the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Hear him for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats will drag everyone they can into court despite no wrongdoing.

Posters say Jeffries isn’t just grandstanding, he’s genuinely laying out what the Democrat Party will do if they are in control.

They kicked the lawfare into overdrive during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Commenters say to prepare for a darker, even more vengeful Democrat Party than we’ve seen before.

Nuking the filibuster would be a viable option if Republicans were united. Unfortunately, they’re not. 

Advertisement

Posters say Jeffries isn’t known for his smarts. That doesn’t make him less dangerous. (WATCH)

You can fly a jumbo jet between those awkward pauses of his.

Posters say former President Joe Biden may have given Trump a way to protect his White House team.

It’ll be fun watching Democrats scream if Trump hands out preemptive pardons before he leaves office. They’ll owe their misery to Biden.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings.

2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HAKEEM JEFFRIES LAW & ORDER

