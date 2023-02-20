Don’t mind us, we’re just reaching for serious amounts of eye bleach after watching this ‘man’ scream about being a liberal and a political science major. Or something. Honestly, we aren’t entirely sure what he/she/they/it/whatever is really screaming here except for several curse words.

After the very high-pitched female-like scream.

No really.

Note: This is filled with curse words and insanity so if you are out in public you might want to consider using earbuds or headphones.

Watch:

No real man I know has ever acted the way this biological female has . pic.twitter.com/tRUMIhfZdu — CAMILLE PAGLIA STAN✨ (@AgingWhiteGay) February 20, 2023

This is like the boss liberal if you were playing a video game battling liberals. Yikes.

Oh, and just an aside, this editor’s dogs barked and growled when this video played without headphones.

Ahem.

No amount of hormones can overcome the feminine urge to scream like a woman. — Tribe (@tribe_zero) February 20, 2023

Because, you know, she is a woman.

Poor kiddo.

Seems like a stable well-adjusted individual who should be in charge of important things in our society. — CAB_Life (@CAB_author) February 20, 2023

Totally stable and well-adjusted.

Totally.

I would be mortified if my 7yo behaved like that. — Slarty Bartfast (@DatCatDer) February 20, 2023

My mom would have carried me to the car, told me she would never bring me anywhere again and would then recount this event when I embarrassed her in public every time she came to think of it. Which would be a lot. Even after 34 years. — Ann Josie Towhee (@Axiasan) February 20, 2023

Ugh they’re so annoying — Juliette (@DateJulieB) February 20, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We knew we’d seen this somewhere.

Oh my god 💀💀💀💀 how can someone behave like this and think they’re doing anything to help their agenda — June (@purplepillz_) February 20, 2023

I am reminded of my son having an epic tantrum when I wouldn't buy him a transformer toy after some kid misbehaviour This was about 15 years ago, though. And he was 3. — EmmaElizaCrouch – Medieval Hag (@EmmaElizaCrouc1) February 20, 2023

Not enough Snickers bars in the WORLD.

***

***

