Don’t mind us, we’re just reaching for serious amounts of eye bleach after watching this ‘man’ scream about being a liberal and a political science major. Or something. Honestly, we aren’t entirely sure what he/she/they/it/whatever is really screaming here except for several curse words.

After the very high-pitched female-like scream.

No really.

Note: This is filled with curse words and insanity so if you are out in public you might want to consider using earbuds or headphones.

Watch:

This is like the boss liberal if you were playing a video game battling liberals. Yikes.

Oh, and just an aside, this editor’s dogs barked and growled when this video played without headphones.

Ahem.

Because, you know, she is a woman.

Trending

Poor kiddo.

Totally stable and well-adjusted.

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We knew we’d seen this somewhere.

Not enough Snickers bars in the WORLD.

***

Related:

TX Dem owns herself over and OVER again in back and forth with Corey DeAngelis about where he lives

UNREAL: Was this one of Eric Swalwell’s most shameless tweets yet? Boy, it’s up there!

WAAAGH! South Park NAILS Prince Harry and Meghan Markle so PERFECTLY lawyers ‘looking into it’ (watch)

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: liberaltransvideo