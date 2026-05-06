Party Animal: Ex-MSNBC Host Joy Reid Calls Black Republican Byron Donalds the GOP’s ‘House Pet’

Democrats are doubling down on racism since the Supreme Court ruled that race-based congressional districts are unconstitutional. They claim black voices are being silenced. Of course, black Democrats are aiming their leftist ire towards black Republicans like U.S. Representative and Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. You see, black Democrats can’t stand it when ‘racist’ white Republicans elect black conservatives.

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Here’s Joy Reid demeaning Donalds by comparing him to a domestic animal. (WATCH)

Joy Reid calls @ByronDonalds a “house pet” of the Republican party.



“He lets white men pat him on the head in the United States House of Representatives."



This is the kind of invective a black person receives from a former “mainstream” cable host for the crime of not being a… pic.twitter.com/qIeX9S8xaW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2026

They are so disgustingly racist. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) May 5, 2026

This is as good a time as any to ask precisely what value Joy Reid adds to anything… — GeofPende (@Geofpend2) May 5, 2026

You know you’re worthless when even MSNBC/MS NOW doesn’t want you on the air.

Posters say black Democrats can’t debate black Republicans, so they tear them down instead and make them out to be less than human.

If you can't argue with someone, dehumanize them.



That's the Marxist Democrat way. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 5, 2026

This same person incessantly beats the drum that Trump dehumanizes people. Projection overload. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2026

Yep, that’s where all the Nazi and pedophile accusations spring from.

Commenters say Democrats hate black conservatives the most. If one isn't a Democrat, they question their 'blackness' and make them out to be race-traitors.

The only thing the Left hates more than a white conservative is a black conservative. https://t.co/hrxCUdHGo6 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) April 29, 2021

Zero doubt. Not even close, either. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 6, 2026

The democrats racist roots really shine through when they're speaking about black conservatives.



It's vile. — Cali Conservative (@T_Hates_Cali) May 5, 2026

The Democrat Party's racist habits die hard, which is why they’re now demanding race-based voter segregation despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on race-based districts.

Whether you personally like Byron Donalds or not, it’s clear no one on this sad panel is his equal in genuine achievements.

Byron Donalds has achieved more than every idiot on this show combined. That's why they have to devolve back to identity politics pic.twitter.com/SsXB8p1JgF — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) May 5, 2026

Byron Donalds is the chosen Representative from District 19 in Florida. District 19 is 70% White and 6% Black. Joy Reid doesn't seem to realize that majority White districts can choose Black Representatives. They didn't need the Republican Party to tell them who to vote for. This is how you know it's only about Party for rabid Democrats, they hate it when excellent Black candidates are Republicans. — Informalib🔍 (@Informalib) May 5, 2026

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Joy Reid has it completely backwards.



It's actually the Democrats running the new plantations by keeping black people for an enslaved to the government via social programs in exchange for a vote. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 5, 2026

Now you know why Democrats fight to preserve race-based districts. The Democrats have to keep racism, plus the perception of it, alive. If it dies, so does their party.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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