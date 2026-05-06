Spence Pratt AI Ad
VIP
Senate Candidate’s Dad Didn’t March for Voting Rights for Trump’s SCOTUS to Rip...
James Carville Explains Why Lindsey Graham Is Always Trying to Lick Trump’s Face
Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the...
Seattle Mayor Roasted After Thug Caught on Security Camera She and Migrant Groups...
Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell...
Ayatollah Khamenei Told to Stop Posting Because He’s Dead
Cringe Overload: Katie Porter's New Ad Brags About Yelling at Staff and Calls...
Marco Rubio Just Delivered the Most Powerful American Dream Speech of 2026 —...
NBC News: Mexican Restaurant Owners Using Cinco de Mayo to Combat Anti-Immigrant Sentiment
Michael McFaul: Shameful That Canada Is Now a More Consequential Leader of Free...
VIP
Mexicans Rage at American Beach Home: 'Stay Out' – But Migration and Remittances...
Reuters: The Supreme Court ‘Gutted’ a Core Voting Rights Act Protection
CNN: Trump Admin Opening Investigation Into Smith College in ‘Latest Move to Limit...

Party Animal: Ex-MSNBC Host Joy Reid Calls Black Republican Byron Donalds the GOP’s ‘House Pet’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 06, 2026

Democrats are doubling down on racism since the Supreme Court ruled that race-based congressional districts are unconstitutional. They claim black voices are being silenced. Of course, black Democrats are aiming their leftist ire towards black Republicans like U.S. Representative and Florida gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds. You see, black Democrats can’t stand it when ‘racist’ white Republicans elect black conservatives.

Advertisement

Here’s Joy Reid demeaning Donalds by comparing him to a domestic animal. (WATCH)

You know you’re worthless when even MSNBC/MS NOW doesn’t want you on the air.

Posters say black Democrats can’t debate black Republicans, so they tear them down instead and make them out to be less than human.

Yep, that’s where all the Nazi and pedophile accusations spring from.

Recommended

Spence Pratt AI Ad
Gordon K
Advertisement

Commenters say Democrats hate black conservatives the most. If one isn't a Democrat, they question their 'blackness' and make them out to be race-traitors.

The Democrat Party's racist habits die hard, which is why they’re now demanding race-based voter segregation despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on race-based districts.

Whether you personally like Byron Donalds or not, it’s clear no one on this sad panel is his equal in genuine achievements.

Byron Donalds is the chosen Representative from District 19 in Florida.

District 19 is 70% White and 6% Black.

Joy Reid doesn't seem to realize that majority White districts can choose Black Representatives. They didn't need the Republican Party to tell them who to vote for.

This is how you know it's only about Party for rabid Democrats, they hate it when excellent Black candidates are Republicans.

— Informalib🔍 (@Informalib) May 5, 2026

Advertisement

Now you know why Democrats fight to preserve race-based districts. The Democrats have to keep racism, plus the perception of it, alive. If it dies, so does their party.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BYRON DONALDS DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JOY REID REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Spence Pratt AI Ad
Gordon K
'In Short, He's in Deep DOO-DOO': MASSIVE Public Records Audit Shows Ro Khanna Has Some Splainin' to Do
Sam J.
James Woods Bestows GREATEST Nickname EVER on Katie Porter While Sharing Her Cringe MeidasTouch Interview
Sam J.
Seattle Mayor Roasted After Thug Caught on Security Camera She and Migrant Groups Opposed
Brett T.
Better Security Than the Border: Met Gala Tackles Gatecrasher They’d Welcome at the Southern Border
justmindy
Luke Rosiak’s Medicaid Exposé Part 2 Drops: Single Landlord Owns 288 Medicaid Shell Companies in Ohio
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Spence Pratt AI Ad Gordon K
Advertisement