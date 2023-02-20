Who wants to tell Meghan and Prince Harry that this is America and in America, we make fun of people who deserve to be made fun of? And if anyone deserves to be mocked it’s these two doorknobs who so desperately wanted privacy they’re constantly in the limelight.

If you haven’t seen the South Park episode yet, here ya’ go:

South Park just destroyed Harry and Meghan pic.twitter.com/R1zzyrx50x — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2023

EL OH EL.

WE WANT PRIVACY! WE WANT PRIVACY!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'lawyers are looking into South Park' after Sussexes ruthlessly attacked in new serieshttps://t.co/6XdtJLWx80 — GB News (@GBNEWS) February 19, 2023

From GB News:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s lawyers are “casting an eye” over South Park’s latest series after the show launched a number of attacks on the couple. South Park has taken multiple shots at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry mocking their claims they want privacy despite signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify to publish content about their lives. Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare has been ridiculed with South Park referring to it as “Waaagh”. Lawyers.

HA HA HA HA HA

How hard do you think Stone and Parker laughed at this? Probably almost as hard as we laughed at this bit.

Almost.

The only inaccuracy is that they let Harry speak (and raise his voice, no less!), instead of cowering behind her while she speaks for him. — Ultra Silky Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) February 16, 2023

Calling his new book "WAAGH" is just so utterly perfect!! 😂😂🤭 — Louise Collins (@LouiseS11293637) February 16, 2023

God bless Trey Parker and Matt Stone. 🤣🤣🤣 — BeerTownMike (@BeerTownMike1) February 16, 2023

Amen.

