Remember when Never Trumpers told us they were ‘never Trump’ because orange man bad and they want to conserve conservatism and stuff? You member. We do. Welp, we’ve noticed a trend in some of the more outspoken Never Trumpers … it’s almost as if they’re Never DeSantis now.

And in a weird way, pro-Trump.

Granted, their sad, crappy little movement needs Trump to at least be in the race for them to be relevant so they NEED to somehow keep DeSantis out but c’mon, this has just been embarrassing. Noam Blum actually said it far better than we can:

Their constant attacks on DeSantis tell us everything we need to know about WHY they’re really Never Trump.

They’re Democrats.

Or grifters who figured out it’s very lucrative to attack Trump 24/7.

Probably both.

Or whoever stands in the way of them making bank.

Nope.

It was always about the grift.

***

