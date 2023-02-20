Remember when Never Trumpers told us they were ‘never Trump’ because orange man bad and they want to conserve conservatism and stuff? You member. We do. Welp, we’ve noticed a trend in some of the more outspoken Never Trumpers … it’s almost as if they’re Never DeSantis now.

And in a weird way, pro-Trump.

Granted, their sad, crappy little movement needs Trump to at least be in the race for them to be relevant so they NEED to somehow keep DeSantis out but c’mon, this has just been embarrassing. Noam Blum actually said it far better than we can:

I swear every obnoxiously hardcore NeverTrumper started sounding like a Trump consultant the second DeSantis became a viable alternative to him. pic.twitter.com/URXSnPdQDF — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 20, 2023

Their constant attacks on DeSantis tell us everything we need to know about WHY they’re really Never Trump.

They’re Democrats.

Or grifters who figured out it’s very lucrative to attack Trump 24/7.

Probably both.

They don't want Trump to be president, they just want him to be the nominee so no other Republican can become president. — No one of consequence, PhD (@NobodyOfX) February 20, 2023

It's great watching the supposed fiscally sane party argue about who can grow the nation's largest liabilities the fastest. I love it. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) February 20, 2023

Remember, it was never about policy, it was about Trump as a person being a unique existential threat to democracy. Until now, when suddenly it's bad to have even similar policies to Trump apparently. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) February 20, 2023

The lesson is that the never trumpets were just there to divide conservatives. They’ll take up arms against anyone who opposes their neotheocracy — Innocent Weather Balloon, PhD (@Stochastic_Chad) February 20, 2023

Or whoever stands in the way of them making bank.

I mean, you can’t grift if Trump isn’t the nominee. If Trump goes away, so does the gravy train. — PontificAsian (@PontificAsian) February 20, 2023

They don’t want to have to develop a new schtick. Hence why they are one of the few who seem to love his incontinent Truth Social screeds. — Hampton Prescott (@hprescott1991) February 20, 2023

As you were told would happen. It was never about Trump. — Suburbane (@Chad_Kosciusko) February 20, 2023

Nope.

It was always about the grift.

***

***

