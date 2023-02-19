This is genius from Rand Paul.

PUUUUURE genius. The good senator from Kentucky has come up with a way to get Biden to support his own country. Granted, we will need to get a better mask for Dewine but the idea is solid.

Hey, this might actually work. Then again, it is Biden we’re talking about, this image could well be enough for him to believe he’s helping his pal Zelenskyy:

I mean, it’s worth a shot pic.twitter.com/NSsxc8bO8t — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 17, 2023

As Rand says, it’s worth a shot.

*snort*

Cut the screeching:

Liar! Dewine turned down aid but said he would not hesitate to call back and request it – politicians are truly shameless — LetsTalk (@LetsTalk511) February 17, 2023

Not Biden's call. This is an official agency procedure and approval I worked with and trained for at USDA. It falls under EWP legislation. Emergency Watershed Protection. Local sponsors develop DSR's with the help of NRCS to identify where work needs to be completed for FEMA. — Buggy Ridge (@buggy_ridge) February 17, 2023

Surprised? Nope. Rand is a Russian asset. https://t.co/FppqBfgfGq — Debbie (@DebbieSVA) February 17, 2023

Get a life.

Heck, Biden would probably send them several billion and then brag about it.

The pic of Hunter in the background, EL OH EL. Oh, and Bernie sitting there in his chair looking all disapproving.

Have they tried identifying as Ukraine? — Cj Hadley (@Cjhadley82) February 17, 2023

See? It could work.

You have to talk to Jim Biden first, everyone knows that. — Coop (@ClownPopper) February 17, 2023

Whoa, we see what they did there.

Brutal.

But also not untrue.

I think the blonde hairs on his leg just stood up. — Phil Onious 🍊🤷‍♂️🍎 (@Phil_Onious) February 18, 2023

Ugh, so NOT a good visual.

Especially if Joe is in the swimming pool.

We know this is supposed to be parody but honestly, Biden’s entire presidency has felt like one big parody so it all works.

***

***

