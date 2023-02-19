One of the most interesting things about Elon Musk owning Twitter is how transparent he is about what was happening with censorship, what was broken, and what they’re doing to fix … well, everything. With algorithms and labels meant to stifle certain opinions, it should come as no surprise that Twitter ads were a complete disaster as well. How many of you have muted or blocked ads in your timelines?

Yeah, us too.

Musk addressed this very openly:

Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We’re taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords & topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

Sounds good, right?

Welp, seems the former lead for Twitter ads didn’t like Musk’s honesty about his work:

As the former lead for Ads at Twitter, I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he's talking about https://t.co/Hw4TfkFNJH — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) February 17, 2023

Not sure we’d brag about being in charge of Twitter ads, bro.

Thinking there’s probably a reason this guy is a ‘former’ anything at Twitter.

My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth. Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does. That is being fixed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

SUPER GENIUS, thank you very much.

And the sad, emoji surrender.

So sad.

I’ve never bought anything on Twitter and I’ve been using it for over a decade. Face it, you were horrible at your job. — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) February 18, 2023

Most of them were.

Former. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 18, 2023

If you were the former lead of ads you did a pretty horrendous job. The ads were atrocious. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) February 17, 2023

Indeed.

why would you try to brag about being the lead for ads at twitter that’s like bragging about being the lead engineer for the hindenburg blimp — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 17, 2023

Seriously, why put a face and a name with such a horrendous piece of work?

Been on here since 2009 ish… I don’t know of anyone who has ever said glowing things about Twitters ad platform. It’s objectively terrible. — Rahul Sood 🐔🐴🦄∞/21m🚀 (@rahulsood) February 17, 2023

“I just got laid off from Twitter. I was the person responsible for the ads that were completely irrelevant to your life and the in-app browser that was slower than dirt and didn’t save payment info.” — innocent bystander (@innoc_bystander) February 17, 2023

Winning?

Don’t think this tweet is going to age very well. — Greg (@teslaaar) February 17, 2023

It has NOT.

that was a relentlessly optimistic statement! pic.twitter.com/G98xmnGFnR — David Choi (@DavidChoiMusic) February 18, 2023

I really don’t trust anybody that was employed at Twitter before Musk vetted them — I am him (@jamesfromcb) February 17, 2023

Seems fair.

If you were any good at your job, you'd still have one. pic.twitter.com/0QiPo9obFG — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) February 19, 2023

I can understand you’re mad at losing your job, but the man had to deal with fixing a dumpster fire of a company. Had to nearly start from scratch. No point in whining now. — Stein (@steinvmathisen) February 17, 2023

This isn’t the flex you think it is. — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) February 18, 2023

Not even a little.

***

