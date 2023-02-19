One of the most interesting things about Elon Musk owning Twitter is how transparent he is about what was happening with censorship, what was broken, and what they’re doing to fix … well, everything. With algorithms and labels meant to stifle certain opinions, it should come as no surprise that Twitter ads were a complete disaster as well. How many of you have muted or blocked ads in your timelines?

Yeah, us too.

Musk addressed this very openly:

Sounds good, right?

Welp, seems the former lead for Twitter ads didn’t like Musk’s honesty about his work:

Not sure we’d brag about being in charge of Twitter ads, bro.

Thinking there’s probably a reason this guy is a ‘former’ anything at Twitter.

SUPER GENIUS, thank you very much.

And the sad, emoji surrender.

So sad.

Most of them were.

Indeed.

Seriously, why put a face and a name with such a horrendous piece of work?

Winning?

It has NOT.

Seems fair.

Not even a little.

***

***

