Awwww, look at how friendly and relatable John Legend is talking about his kids and how he’s super busy with everything they have going on (like they don’t have an army of nannies doing these things) and how he wants to stay healthy for them.

And keep them healthy.

So he got ANOTHER booster and his family did as well (just not the baby).

Alrighty then.

Nice try, Pfizer but NOPE.

The pushback on this tweet was SOOOO intense they turned off replies which as you know dear reader, only made things worse for them. Thousands of quote-tweets …

Trending

We certainly hope so.

Yeah, that’s not exactly confidence-building in their product.

Heh.

***
