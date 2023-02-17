Wonder if Biden’s pal Robert Byrd told him these things about lynching.

Seriously.

Do our ‘betters’ (ha!) on the Left and Democrats NOT see that this guy is a walking, talking, train wreck? Do they not cringe every time he gets in front of a mic to speak? Claiming that some people today still want Black Americans lynched? Want to celebrate it with their families?

What?

Watch:

Ummm … k.

We get it, he needs to pretend lynching wasn’t already ILLEGAL to make a big deal out of signing useless legislation that made lynching super DUPER illegal, but this is just pathetic. Even for Biden which is saying a lot.

Surprised he’s not shaking their invisible hands.

Democrats fought the passage of Civil Rights.

Joseph.

Totally surprised.

Yuuuuup.

Fair point. Guess Democrats would know better than anyone.

***

***

