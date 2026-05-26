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Rolling Stone: Spencer Pratt Is a Quintessential American — Self-Confident and Not Good at Anything

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on May 26, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File

None of us here lives in Los Angeles, but we find it mind-blowing that people are considering re-electing Mayor Karen Bass after she's proven to be such a disaster. But the other option is Spencer Pratt, and liberals can't have that. Rolling Stone has been running an ongoing campaign against Pratt, and in its latest commentary piece, declares that Pratt is "a quintessential American" — "fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence" even though "he may not be good at anything." That's quintessential American?

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Stephen Rodrick writes:

Pratt is a quintessential American. His entire life has been fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence, despite a data set that suggests he may not be good at anything. No one should have been surprised when he saw only one solution to L.A.’s problems: elect Spencer Pratt mayor. The fact that he is being taken seriously and, I mean this with all sincerity, won a May 6 mayoral debate tells us all we need to know about L.A., California, and America in the 2020s. He has attracted the support of Porsche Cayenne moms, aging music producers, and the strangely influential L.A. contrarian liberal crowd who, to paraphrase Phil Ochs, are 10 degrees left of center in good times, 10 degrees to the right of center if they feel unsafe while walking their dog. 

It's a lengthy piece that ends not with a ringing endorsement of Bass or "progressive good government type" Nithyah Raman, but rather the reassurance that Los Angeles "has a weak-mayor system where Pratt would have little power to make unilateral decisions even if he was elected."

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Plenty of people are noting that the writer's X account is based in Canada.

So what is Bass? The quintessential Canadian? The quintessential anti-American?

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The Canada-based opinion writer insults all Americans and Rolling Stone eats it up.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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