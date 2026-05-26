None of us here lives in Los Angeles, but we find it mind-blowing that people are considering re-electing Mayor Karen Bass after she's proven to be such a disaster. But the other option is Spencer Pratt, and liberals can't have that. Rolling Stone has been running an ongoing campaign against Pratt, and in its latest commentary piece, declares that Pratt is "a quintessential American" — "fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence" even though "he may not be good at anything." That's quintessential American?

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COMMENTARY: Pratt is a quintessential American.



His entire life has been fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence, despite a data set that suggests he may not be good at anything.https://t.co/crjMHcAErf — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 26, 2026

Stephen Rodrick writes:

Pratt is a quintessential American. His entire life has been fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence, despite a data set that suggests he may not be good at anything. No one should have been surprised when he saw only one solution to L.A.’s problems: elect Spencer Pratt mayor. The fact that he is being taken seriously and, I mean this with all sincerity, won a May 6 mayoral debate tells us all we need to know about L.A., California, and America in the 2020s. He has attracted the support of Porsche Cayenne moms, aging music producers, and the strangely influential L.A. contrarian liberal crowd who, to paraphrase Phil Ochs, are 10 degrees left of center in good times, 10 degrees to the right of center if they feel unsafe while walking their dog.

It's a lengthy piece that ends not with a ringing endorsement of Bass or "progressive good government type" Nithyah Raman, but rather the reassurance that Los Angeles "has a weak-mayor system where Pratt would have little power to make unilateral decisions even if he was elected."

Rolling Stone’s entire publication has been fueled by an unfathomable level of self-confidence, despite a data set that suggests it may not be good at anything. — Gator Gar (@gatorgar) May 26, 2026

Rolling Stone dropping another Pratt hit piece?

This is the 3rd one in weeks.

LA is literally on fire with crime, tents, and failing leadership under Bass, and their big concern is a guy with self-confidence who’s actually showing up and debating?

Classic establishment panic. 🧐 — NIBS (@AHarVesco) May 26, 2026

Funny how this "commentary" ignores the fact that the current people in charge have ALREADY PROVEN they ARE not good at anything. — Sectrarian (@sectrarian) May 26, 2026

The “quintessential American” is “not good at anything,” says Rolling Stone — Sean Stone (@seanstonelives) May 26, 2026

Plenty of people are noting that the writer's X account is based in Canada.

Rolling Stone defines a quintessential American: worthless human beings with high self confidence. WOW — xonkd (@xonkd7) May 26, 2026

Still posting this garbage after the massive ratio it got from the first time posting it? — Rose of Sharon Mayer (@RozeRage) May 26, 2026

I wouldn't trust Rolling Stone to tell me the weather. — Graham Linehan (@Glinner) May 26, 2026

What data is being used to determine that Karen Bass is good at anything? — liliceberg (@liliceberg1of1) May 26, 2026

Unlike Karen Bass where there is not a “suggestion” but literal proof she’s not good at anything. — SashaFinch216 (@finch216) May 26, 2026

So what is Bass? The quintessential Canadian? The quintessential anti-American?

You guys are really scared.



This is a full-court press. Three articles in three days denigrating the most positive mayoral campaign in years... — Eiron Prosopon (@EironProsopon) May 26, 2026

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I ratio’d Rolling Stone so hard on their last Pratt post they reposted the article with a new headline. Crazy Rolling Stone will continue to sit here and cover their eyes and ears and pretend not to understand why Pratt is popular. People are fed up with the BS.… — Dylan Barket (@DowntownDil) May 26, 2026

Says the beta male writer thst has an unfathomable level of self confidence despite a data set that suggest he’s not good at anything. Plus he’s an insufferable liberal douche. — Yacht Rock Girl 🛥️ 🇺🇸 (@NotSilentDoGood) May 26, 2026

The Canada-based opinion writer insults all Americans and Rolling Stone eats it up.

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