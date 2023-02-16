THIS is his ambassador to Afghanistan … really? Who knew there was such a thing?

Guess we shouldn’t be surprised considering the other ‘picks’ the Biden administration has made. Remember that luggage thief? Yeah. What a winner. Sadly, it would appear Karen Decker is cringe as well, just not to the point of stealing women’s luggage.

That we know of.

Heh.

Oh, and big thanks to Marina Medvi who is a total studette on Twitter for catching and taking screenshots of these tweets so Decker would have to own them.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Biden’s ambassador to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/clVvidaoF6 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 16, 2023

Shocker, she made a big deal out of the race of the quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVII. Do you all think they even get annoyed with themselves sometimes? Like, ‘Why am I incapable of just being a normal person and thinking, writing normal stuff?’

Probably not.

The ambassador has now deleted the tweets 😂😂😂 glad I have screenshots #receipts — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 16, 2023

We’re glad she has screenshots as well. Pesky receipts.

Has to be a troll — CryptoLawyer (@CryptoLawyerz) February 16, 2023

Bro, we thought the same thing but no.

Real!!! — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 16, 2023

I didn’t know that we have an ambassador to the Taliban. — IT Nerd (@CoolieinVA2020) February 16, 2023

Who knew?

This is real? You’re sure it’s not a parody account? — Amalia Kuebbing (@mindzartist) February 16, 2023

Sure — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 16, 2023

It’s hard to tell.

So we did a little Googling (that sounds dirty, right?) and found her.

She’s real – from usembassy.gov:

A career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Karen B. Decker specializes in conflict resolution and crisis management. Currently the Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Mission to Afghanistan, Karen previously served as the Director for Afghanistan Operations for the Afghan Relocation Effort (CARE) from September 2021-August 2022, and as Deputy Chief of Mission of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul from September 2018 to September 2020. Earlier assignments in Afghanistan include two years as Senior Civilian Representative in eastern Afghanistan (2012-2014), and tours in Kandahar and Ghazni in 2006 and 2007.

Woof.

Also this.

Word on the street is @RuthlessPodcast got @USAmbKabul fired this morning pic.twitter.com/CdLLy2U9e0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 16, 2023

Stay tuned.

***

***

