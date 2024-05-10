'MERICA: Man Gives Local Government Creative Finger Over Boat Fence Mandate

Etienne Constable lives in Seaside, California. Near Monterey, the city lives up to its name with breathtaking views of the Pacific. So it shouldn't surprise anyone -- least of all local government -- that people would have boats. And that they need a place to store those boats.

Constable kept his boat in his yard.

And then local government officials told him he had to hide the boat from view with a fence. Constable, being a good citizen complied.

But he also gave the city a proverbial finger in doing so.

Man who kept his boat besides his house was ordered from the city to put up a fence to hide the boat from view. So he built the fence and hired someone to paint it. pic.twitter.com/wrkQh6RjXn — Doug Aoki (@Nantanreikan) May 9, 2024

More from The Washington Post:

When the city of Seaside, Calif., ordered resident Etienne Constable to build a fence to cover the boat parked in his driveway, he complied. But the puckish way he did it — hiring his artist neighbor to paint a realistic mural of the same exact boat on his fence — has brought him viral attention. “We kind of hit the sweet spot between following the rules and making an elegant statement to the contrary,” says Constable. Constable, who works in business development, has lived in the same house in Seaside for 29 years. For most of that time, his boat trailer — often with a boat attached — has sat in his driveway without issue. But in July 2023, he received a letter from the city, asserting that the municipal code requires that boats and trailers be “screened on the side and front by a six-foot-high fence,” and threatening him with a citation and a $100 fine if he failed to comply. (The Washington Post has reviewed the letter.)

I just would have thought that the HOA would’ve had a rule about fences and like everything else they have to be consistent, same color, same height, and person would still have a battle on his hands. — C S (@clarksville999) May 10, 2024

I have a strong desire to buy that guy several beers — 100% Ping Wing (@PingWingery) May 9, 2024

I can only aspire to attain this level of spite and pettiness. Well done https://t.co/YBOu231Ig3 — Rufus T. Firefly (sworn enemy of Rakell) (@hoggomcswineass) May 9, 2024

Glad to see Wile E Coyote retired to a bungalow in Burbank and is now living his best life https://t.co/wwpHwSl5W9 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 9, 2024

What is that saying, not all heros wear capes? https://t.co/x99LLynPVH — Florida Man - World's Superhero (@danmmeyer) May 9, 2024

And there's video of it:

I happened to see this on FB today before it went viral here, and the artist is @hanifwondir. Here’s a video of the making of this gorgeous act of rebellion: https://t.co/HCOHtfQG5B https://t.co/rfWUEKImwn — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2024

