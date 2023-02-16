Ok, so full transparency here, we wouldn’t have even noticed Keith Edwards if he wasn’t acting like a total tool to a conservative mom who DARED to call him out for talking smack at Santos. Hey, whether you like Santos or not, calling him ‘queen’ seems a bit … lazy.

A cheap shot.

According to Edwards’ bio, he’s a Nikki Fried alum so in a sad way, this makes total sense.

Such an edgy emoji too.

We’re sure Santos felt totally owned after this tweet … from a guy bragging about having worked on an embarrassing campaign like Nikki Fried’s. Enter the conservative mom who took time out of her busy day to school Edwards, big time.

Seriously. A fair tweet.

His condescending reply:

Yeah, he must not know Mindy.

But wait, there’s more.

Ummm … damn, son.

Walk away, bro.

And fin.

Yeah, not sure that’s a brag. Like, at all.

***

