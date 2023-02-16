Ok, so full transparency here, we wouldn’t have even noticed Keith Edwards if he wasn’t acting like a total tool to a conservative mom who DARED to call him out for talking smack at Santos. Hey, whether you like Santos or not, calling him ‘queen’ seems a bit … lazy.

A cheap shot.

According to Edwards’ bio, he’s a Nikki Fried alum so in a sad way, this makes total sense.

Not you reposting to avoid the ratio 😭 https://t.co/bH1StOAPE3 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 16, 2023

Such an edgy emoji too.

We’re sure Santos felt totally owned after this tweet … from a guy bragging about having worked on an embarrassing campaign like Nikki Fried’s. Enter the conservative mom who took time out of her busy day to school Edwards, big time.

Sir. You worked for Nikki Fried. Please sit the rest of your political career out. https://t.co/Wtx0JvFrPl — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 16, 2023

Seriously. A fair tweet.

His condescending reply:

And what have you done, Mindy? That is, besides tweet. — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 16, 2023

Yeah, he must not know Mindy.

I’ve taught thousands of kids to read, I’ve helped thousands of kids who didn’t speak English to get into community college and trade schools, I sat on Gov. Rick Scott’s transition team advocating for school choice for Florida’s most under resourced students (I’m going to keep… https://t.co/UNbLkfNRFx — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 16, 2023

But wait, there’s more.

I won a Golden Mickey as a Disney Teacherrific Award recipient for “Outstanding Elementary Program”, I’ve worked with charter schools for 10 years in Florida facilitating Professional Development for Teachers assisting ESE and LEP students. Also, I’ve raised 4 kids, one who saves… https://t.co/i8tDKbAQat — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 16, 2023

Ummm … damn, son.

Ah, so you have no political experience. Got it. It's like someone who only knows how to make Mac and Cheese telling a chef how to cook. Congrats on having kids, too? lol — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) February 16, 2023

Walk away, bro.

Touting your political experience, lol, how’s Governor Nikki? 🫠 — Tizzy Meliss🐊 (@TizzyMeliss) February 16, 2023

How’s “couldn’t even get out of the primary against Crist who then lost by 20 points” Nikki — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 16, 2023

And fin.

AHAHAHA. Maybe she should teach you some reading comprehension, too. Just take the L, man. — Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) February 16, 2023

Yeah, not sure that’s a brag. Like, at all.

