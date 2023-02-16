Considering Adam Kinzinger bragged about muting Elon Musk a couple of weeks ago, the disgraced, FIRED former representative turned CNN clown sure does tweet a lot about him. Like nonstop. You’d think he wouldn’t want to tag someone he muted, right?

Oh, we’re just being facetious, there is no way he actually muted Elon, he just wanted the momentary attention for claiming he was going to.

Adam has become the worst of the worst Twitter trolls. Meaningless, whiny, annoying … he’s not even really interesting. BUT he does make for good Twitchy fodder so we suppose we should thank him.

Heh.

Adam. Dude. He’s just not into you.

Oh, and Elon did figure out the decrease in engagement was an algorithm that seems to kick in when a lot of people block or mute an account – which he fixed. To be fair, this editor has seen a climb in engagement as well since this all came out so it’s definitely possible.

Plus little Adam is the LAST guy who should be whining about anyone else and conspiracies. Enter Kyle Becker:

Trending

Sounds like a conspiracy theory to us.

Yup.

Oops.

Dude sat on the J6 Committee …

C’MON MAN.

Yeah, the guy who works at CNN has no business whining about anyone else and conspiracy theories. LOL

Note, Elon continues to ignore Adam … who knows, maybe Elon muted him?

*snort*

***

Related:

Ilhan Omar and Ted Cruz AGREE on need for East Palestine, OH inquiry and Pete Buttigieg can’t DEEEAL

Ted Cruz BLISTERS Biden’s FCC nominee, anti-free speech, anti-conservative nut job Gigi Sohn (watch)

Anthony McRae details only GET worse –> Soros-backed prosecutor DISMISSED felony gun charge

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerconspiraciesElon MuskKyle Beckerobsession