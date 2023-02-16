Considering Adam Kinzinger bragged about muting Elon Musk a couple of weeks ago, the disgraced, FIRED former representative turned CNN clown sure does tweet a lot about him. Like nonstop. You’d think he wouldn’t want to tag someone he muted, right?

Oh, we’re just being facetious, there is no way he actually muted Elon, he just wanted the momentary attention for claiming he was going to.

Adam has become the worst of the worst Twitter trolls. Meaningless, whiny, annoying … he’s not even really interesting. BUT he does make for good Twitchy fodder so we suppose we should thank him.

Heh.

If @elonmusk thinks it’s the algorithm that is causing low engagement, it’s not. It’s the pedaling of conspiracies. Americans are overstimulated and exhausted, and he feeds that. Embrace boredom. — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 15, 2023

Adam. Dude. He’s just not into you.

Oh, and Elon did figure out the decrease in engagement was an algorithm that seems to kick in when a lot of people block or mute an account – which he fixed. To be fair, this editor has seen a climb in engagement as well since this all came out so it’s definitely possible.

Plus little Adam is the LAST guy who should be whining about anyone else and conspiracies. Enter Kyle Becker:

Sounds like a conspiracy theory to us.

Yup.

You down with the Hunter Biden cover-up?https://t.co/r1DBHwhg2G — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 15, 2023

Oops.

Dude sat on the J6 Committee …

You think J6 was a "coup" attempt by unarmed rioters. There is zero evidence Trump had anything to do with orchestrating it. You are nothing but a gaslighting court jester for the Swamp cabal. Fade into obscurity where you belong. Pathetic loser.https://t.co/10zduK07VU — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 15, 2023

C’MON MAN.

Now tell us how many of your followers are bots. — I Hate The Media©™ 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) February 15, 2023

Yeah, the guy who works at CNN has no business whining about anyone else and conspiracy theories. LOL

Adam, it's not that Americans are wanting to be bored, it's simply that you are boring. — Texas-Nana (@TexasNanaAuthor) February 16, 2023

Dude you were on the 1/6 committee and still to this day tweet about it. — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) February 16, 2023

…says the clown on CNN. 🤣 — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) February 15, 2023

Note, Elon continues to ignore Adam … who knows, maybe Elon muted him?

*snort*

***

